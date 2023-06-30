Hot Plate Stirrer Market size to grow by USD 373.64 mIllion from 2022 to 2027: Rapid growth of e-commerce to boost the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hot plate stirrer market size is estimated to increase by USD 373.64 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.82%. The rapid growth of e-commerce is notably driving the hot plate stirrer market growth. The increasing popularity of online channels is making it more comfortable for consumers to browse and buy from a broad range of laboratory-related products available online and sold by different manufacturers. This helps the customers to make their shopping experience more comfortable by comparing configurations of laboratory devices of various brands and permits manufacturers to enhance their brand visibility and brand retention. The fast growth of the e-commerce industry over the past couple of years has led to new possibilities for laboratory equipment manufacturers in supply and development. With over 30% of the global sales and orders of laboratory equipment coming through e-commerce retailers, the channel has greatly accounted for the growth of the global magnetic stirrer market, including hot plate stirrer devices and accessories. However, the ability to market and sell these products through e-commerce platforms opens new ways for vendors to grow their business in terms of product availability and accessibility. Therefore, such factors are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hot Plate Stirrer Market

Hot plate stirrer market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global hot plate stirrer market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hot plate stirrers in the market are Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Avantor Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Biosan, Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., DLAB Scientific Inc., Electron Microscopy Sciences, Falc Instruments Srl, Genei Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd., Hanna Instruments Inc., Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG, Holmarc Opto Mechatronics Ltd., IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG, Merck KGaA, Neuation Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VELP Scientifica Srl and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Avantor Inc. - The company offers HOT plate stirrers namely, Magnetic hotplate stirrers, Advanced magnetic hotplate stirrers, VWR, and Magnetic hotplate stirrer VMSA.

Benchmark Scientific Inc. - The company offers HOT plate stirrers namely, Benchmark Hotplate, Benchmark Hotplate magnetic stirrer, and Benchmark magnetic stirrer.

Biosan - The company offers a HOT plate magnetic stirrer named MHS 300 stirrer.

The company offers a HOT plate magnetic stirrer named MHS 300 stirrer. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Hot Plate Stirrer Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Pharmaceutical and chemical, Academic research and clinical biology, and Others), material (Ceramic and Aluminum), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the pharmaceutical and chemical segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hot plate stirrers are used in testing (hot plate stirrer helps as external lab equipment to heat and stir samples mentioned) and stirring of sterile solutions, vials, ampoules, IV fluids, and aerosols in pharmaceutical industries. Globally, the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing tremendous growth, propelled by the increasing number of chronic diseases and conditions such as cancer and other lifestyle diseases. Moreover, hot plate stirrers find wide applications in biopharmaceutical areas, including testing and experimenting with human insulin, serums, plasma fractions, bacteria, and cell cultures. In the pharmaceutical industry, there is a steady demand for cutting-edge diagnostics, drug discovery, and surgeries. As a result, the demand for laboratory equipment, including hot plate stirrers for heating and stirring a wide range of samples. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market in the pharmaceutical and chemical segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hot plate stirrer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hot plate stirrer market.

· North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In North America, the growth of the market is mainly due to the presence of many testing laboratories, research facilities, sub-contract laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies in this region. This region is also a home for several major vendors, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd., which makes the availability of these solutions easy at a much lower cost. Some of the vendors operating in the region are also concentrating on developing their product portfolios by establishing new variants of hot plate stirrers. The launch of new products with added features can impact the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Hot Plate Stirrer Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The gaining prominence of magnetic stirrer solutions in the biomedical sector is an emerging trend in the hot plate stirrer market. Due to the benefits in terms of their features, the biomedical sector has increasingly adopted and applied magnetic stirrer solutions, including hot plate stirrer solutions. The quick growth of the biomedical sector is likely to drive the adoption of magnetic stirrers, as they find high applicability in this field for testing and experimentation purposes of a wide range of samples. , Over the next five years, countries like China, Singapore, and South Korea, governments have taken various measures to support investments in R&D, especially in the biomedical sector. Therefore, in the coming years, with the growing initiatives related to biomedical research, there is a high prospect for related activities that use magnetic stirrer solutions, including hot plate stirrer solutions. This may increase the adoption rates for hot plate stirrer devices and accessories. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The limited sample volume capacity is a major challenge impeding the hot plate stirrer market growth. Magnetic stirrers such as hot plate stirrers use an electromagnetic motor under the platform to rotate a suspended inert magnet that is placed in the flask or beaker. These cannot be applicable for sample volumes of more than a few liters, which creates weight and size limitations in using an electromagnet and magnetic bars. This restricts their application in various areas. Overhead stirrers are preferred by the end-users in the case of high-volume applications due to the size limitations of hot plate stirrers. Overhead stirrers are energy efficient when it comes to applications where samples are in large volumes and can be operated for a much longer period. However, hot plate stirrers with bars cannot be used for samples that contain viscous liquids or thick suspensions, as the magnetic field may not be strong enough to rotate the stirrer bar effectively and efficiently. As a result, lesser adoption rates among the end users. Apart from high-volume applications, hot plate stirrers cannot be used for samples in vials or test tubes due to the relatively large size of the stirrer bar. Therefore, such factors are expected to impede the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this Hot Plate Stirrer Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hot plate stirrer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the hot plate stirrer market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the hot plate stirrer market across North America , Europe , Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hot plate stirrer market vendors

Hot Plate Stirrer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 373.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Avantor Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Biosan, Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., DLAB Scientific Inc., Electron Microscopy Sciences, Falc Instruments Srl, Genei Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd., Hanna Instruments Inc., Heidolph Instruments GmbH and CO. KG, Holmarc Opto Mechatronics Ltd., IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG, Merck KGaA, Neuation Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VELP Scientifica Srl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

