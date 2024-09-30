HOT POCKETS® INTRODUCES ITS FIRST-EVER HOLIDAY SWEATER WITH ZIP-OFF SLEEVES TO CELEBRATE THE BRAND REMOVING ITS SLEEVES FROM SNACK PACKAGING

Sleeve stans, don't fret; this packaging update helps reduce waste, saving an estimated five million pounds of paper waste each year (that's equivalent to about 400 elephants!), speeds up the cooking process and enhances the overall Hot Pockets snacking experience. And what better way to prove that things are better without sleeves then by taking the iconic "ugly holiday sweater" that traditionally features sleeves and making it cooler with zip-off sleeves – especially great for those parties and gatherings where the room temperature tends to heat up.

The sweater is made of a soft knit material in the brand's iconic red hue and features long sleeves that zip off at the shoulders, a snowman with his own Hot Pockets sandwich, and other festive designs. The sweater offers fans a unique way to show off their unexpectedly hot style – because sleeves are so last year!

"This year, we streamlined our packaging for quicker prep and cook time to give Hot Pockets fans what they love, without the crisping "sleeve" and without sacrificing the crispiness factor," said Lauren Kelly, Brand Marketing Manager for Hot Pockets. "And what better way to say farewell to sleeves than by taking a beloved holiday season icon – the ugly sweater – and making it sleeves-optional to prove that the best things in life are sleeveless."

Fans can snag a Hot Pockets Zip-Off Holiday Sweater for $40.00 exclusively online for a limited time on October 15, October 29, November 19 and December 3 at https://pkts.gg/products/hot-pockets-zip-off-holiday-sweater. Get them while you can, as this hot-liday merchandise is available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Available in sizes S–2XL, it's the perfect addition to Hot Pockets fans' holiday wardrobes, sure to make a statement anywhere from office parties to gift exchanges.

Hot Pockets are the unexpectedly hot snack that helps you refuel with mouthwatering meats and melty cheese stuffed in a delicious crust. To learn more, visit https://www.goodnes.com/hot-pockets or follow @hotpockets on all your favorite social media.

