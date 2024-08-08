HOT POCKETS® INTRODUCES LIMITED-EDITION BBQ SAUCE TO CELEBRATE THE RETURN OF ITS BELOVED BBQ RECIPE BEEF VARIETY

Perfect for topping BBQ chicken, Korean BBQ galbi and all your other favorites, the first-ever condiment from Hot Pockets will take fans' snacking to the next level.

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBQ lovers and grill masters rejoice! Hot Pockets® is introducing a limited-edition pocket-sized BBQ Sauce to celebrate the heralded return of its iconic BBQ Recipe Beef variety.

Inspired by the sauce featured in Hot Pockets BBQ Recipe Beef, this first-ever condiment from the brand is packed with flavor creating a tangy, sweet and smoky taste profile. With 95% of consumers having used a condiment in the last 6 months1 – it's no secret that the sauce makes a meal. And now condiment lovers who claim theirs online can enjoy Hot Pockets BBQ sauce everywhere they go, from picnics to grill outs and tailgates.

Available only as an exclusive online giveaway, BBQ fans can visit hotpockets.com/bbqsauce on August 14 and August 21, for the opportunity to get a complimentary pocket size jar of sauce on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

"We've loved seeing the support of Hot Pockets BBQ Recipe Beef over the past few years and are thrilled to be able to bring this iconic sandwich back to our fans," said Bryan Waddell, Brand Marketing Manager for Hot Pockets. "And because we know BBQ is a fan-favorite flavor choice, we wanted to take things to the next level with the introduction of our Hot Pockets BBQ Sauce. Whether manning the grill or attending a backyard gathering with friends – consumers who claim a jar online can level up their experience with this limited-edition sauce."

Made famous for its tangy and sweet BBQ sauce flavor, premium beef and savory crust, Hot Pockets BBQ Recipe Beef is back by popular demand. Hot Pockets BBQ Recipe Beef is now available at Walmart at a suggested retail price of $6.27 (price varies by retailer), with additional national retailers to follow.

Hot Pockets are the unexpectedly hot snack that helps you refuel with mouthwatering meats and melty cheese stuffed in a delicious crust. To learn more, visit https://www.goodnes.com/hot-pockets or follow @hotpockets on all your favorite social media.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years.

