'Hot Product 2020' Recognition Awarded to inLighten iVIEW Clean™ Hand Sanitizer + Digital Signage Station

In response to the award, inLighten CEO Dan Snyder said, "inLighten is honored by this recognition and is gratified that so many congregations have found iVIEW Clean to be a convenient and reliable way to protect members, visitors and staff while keeping them informed."

iVIEW Clean is outfitted with a 21.5-inch vertical display and integrated digital signage player. The enclosure, mounting bracket, stand and base are all made of steel for durability, and the system enclosure locks for security. The wall mounted-unit is 42 inches tall, 14 wide and 8.5 inches deep and the floor-mounted unit stands 77.5 inches tall. The built-in dispenser for hand sanitizer has a 33 oz. capacity, and liquid, gel or foam sanitizer types can be used.

Jeff Taylor, Vice President of Product Development described how the iVIEW Clean solution came into being. "inLighten has been creating kiosk solutions for over 20 years, and at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic we realized that access to personal hygiene and relevant information was going to be crucial in combatting it. We focused on designing a sturdy, compact unit requiring minimal floor or wall space with a self-contained hand-sanitizer dispenser and good-sized, high-definition video display. We included a digital signage player with the full complement of control and creation capabilities as our enterprise-level digital signage solutions, allowing our clients to add it to their pre-existing digital signage networks and manage it from the same platform. And, finally, we started working on enhancements such as temperature scanning and touchscreen capabilities that will soon be offered as optional add-ons."

Snyder concluded by adding, "For all kinds of organizations, iVIEW Clean is a win-win-win solution. iVIEW Clean gives them the ability to locate announcements and sanitizing where it's most needed and most effective. High-definition video content calls attention to the hand sanitizer dispenser, which encourages a best safety practice. And while people are sanitizing their hands, they're watching on-screen messages to become more aware, alert and better informed."

inLighten is a recognized leader in networked digital media solutions including digital signage products, self-service kiosks, on-hold and environment audio services, check-in and queueing systems and speech privacy solutions that empower clients to effectively and securely communicate with their intended audience to deliver an enhanced consumer experience. inLighten serves clients in financial services, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, utility, governmental and not-for-profit sectors. inLighten headquarters and operations are located in Clarence, New York.

