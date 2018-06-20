Hot Products & Fourth Quarter Seasonal Trends On Full Display At KeHE's 2018 Holiday Show

"Industry leaders convene to ignite their senses and experience great food. Our retail partners are able to purchase products on the spot with great discounts from our valued supplier community," said Brandon Barnholt, President and CEO, KeHE. "We are proud to continue to connect our community of retailers, suppliers and brokers with the dynamic products, educational presentations and deals showcased at KeHE's annual Holiday Show."

Barnholt's President's Address opened the show, providing insight on the evolving marketplace. During the Keynote Address, Carey Lohrenz - the U.S. Navy's first female F-14 Tomcat pilot, discussed her definition of fearless leadership and how taking big risks can create big rewards.

New for the 2018 Holiday Show:

Themed Holiday Showcase featuring holiday cooking and demo seminars to spark inspiration

At the Fresh Marketplace, retailers learned about new products and trends driving the industry

More than 190 brands were featured in the New Products Showcase, highlighting items from Certified B Corp vendors and KeHE's CAREtrade™ partners. Attendees voted using the KeHE Events Mobile App for the winners of the Best of New Products Awards:

Best of Show – Prommus

Best of Beverages – Vitacup

Best of Breakfast- Coffee Booster

Best of Condiments & Sauces – Primal Kitchen

Best of Confections & Baking- Pamela's Products

Best of Fresh & Frozen- Caulipower

Best of Health & Wellness – EO Products

Best of Mission-Based Brands- Berri Fit

Best of Snack Foods - Hen of the Woods

Best of Staple Goods & Grains – Maya Kaimal

"At our show, we do more than connect, we are able to satisfy our mission of SERVING to make lives betterTM. Showcasing our values is an important pillar in our trade shows," said Ari Goldsmith, KeHE Executive Director of Marketing.

New for this show, a portion of the Exhibit Hall was dedicated to the Compassion Experience, an immersive walk through the life of a child with poverty. Afterward, attendees could opt to sponsor a child through Compassion International, a KeHE Cares™ partner.

Show attendees received a wooden KeHE Cares™ token to drop into a bucket representing one of four partner organizations around the world – The Ark (Chicago), KHK Foundation (Cambodia), A Kid's Place (Florida), and Restoring Hope (Nepal). For each token placed in its bucket, the organization received a $5 donation from KeHE Cares™.

Following the show, the KeHE community donated 33,818 pounds of food products to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The next Holiday Show will be held June 10-11, 2019 in Chicago. For more information, visit KeHE.com.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) provides Natural & Organic, Specialty and Fresh products to natural food stores, chain grocery stores, independent grocery stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is the trusted B Corp Certified and employee-owned company with more than 4,500 CareholdersTM in the U.S. and Canada. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com.

