Hot Prospect Raeburn Chardonnay Continues to Skyrocket

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raeburn Winery earned another Impact "Hot Prospect Brand" award, joining just 31 other domestic wine brands to win the prestigious award. This marks the third consecutive year the brand received this designation as it continues to drive growth and consumer appeal in the marketplace. To qualify as Hot Prospects, brands must have achieved at least 15% depletions growth for the previous year, while also showing consistent growth in the two preceding years.

Raeburn Russian River Valley Chardonnay and Pinot Noir on the river. Raeburn Russian River Valley Chardonnay, Sonoma County, Calif.

Raeburn is headlined by its Russian River Valley Chardonnay, which has quickly climbed the rankings as a top 5 brand within the coveted Ultra-Premium Chardonnay category ($15-$19.99). Now among the category leaders, Raeburn Chardonnay is the hottest brand in the top 5 with the highest growth trends in both dollar and volume sales (Nielsen last four weeks ending 10/6/21). The brand shows strong consumer pull, ranking #2 within the top 10 in both overall velocity and velocity growth over the last fifty-two weeks (10/6/21, Nielsen).

"Raeburn Chardonnay continues to be a tremendous success with multiple 90+ point scores and strong market performance. We are very proud to deliver this special wine to our distributors, retail partners and, most importantly, our consumers," says Carlton Scott, Senior Vice President of Sales at Purple Brands.

Purple Brands expects double digit growth trends to continue in 2022 and beyond. Raeburn Chardonnay is on track to grow by +30% in 2022 and its equally award-winning Pinot Noir to grow by +50%. "Raeburn is rich in its consumer discovery phase. Brand awareness is emerging (32% among heavy wine consumers), interest is trending up and trial to brand loyalty is exceptionally high," says Kathleen Murphy, Vice President of Marketing at Purple Brands. "In 2022 we will continue to support Raeburn with a national digital brand awareness campaign and strong in-store tasting programs."

ABOUT PURPLE BRANDS

Founded by Derek Benham in 2001, Purple Brands is dedicated to creating extraordinary wine and distilled spirits experiences including nationally branded, custom and private label wines for major U.S. and International retailers and restaurateurs. The Purple Brands wine portfolio includes Raeburn from the Russian River Valley, Scattered Peaks from the Napa Valley, Four Vines from California's Central Coast and Avalon from vineyards across California. Spirits holdings comprise Benham Gin and Redwood Empire Whiskeys. The company is based in Petaluma, Calif., with wineries in American Canyon and the Russian River Valley, and distillery operations in the west Sonoma County town of Graton. For more information, visit Purplebrands.com, RaeburnWinery.com, ScatteredPeaks.com, FourVines.com, AvalonWinery.com, RedwoodEmpireWhiskey.com or BenhamsSpirits.com.

Contact: Kathleen Murphy, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

Kyle Ferchland, Brand Manager

707-347-5352

[email protected]

SOURCE Purple Brands