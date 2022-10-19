Hot Sauce Market to Rise at 5% CAGR during the Forecast Period - TMR Study

The global hot sauce market is being driven by the increasing demand for Asian and Mexican cuisines amongst consumers worldwide

Increasing cuisine innovation and desire for hot and spicy tastes are expected to drive up demand hot sauce globally

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, size of the global hot sauce market stood at US$ 9.3 Bn. The market is predicted to expand at 5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. It is predicted that by 2031, the global hot sauce market will attain value of US$ 15 Bn. The growth frontiers for hot sauce anticipate the market to be driven by a surge in fast food joints and quick-service restaurants, as well as a growth in the popularity of Mexican and Asian cuisines worldwide.

The global hot sauce market is expected to expand most strongly in the Asia Pacific region. Customers in countries like India and China believe that hot sauce is the perfect dipping sauce for a meal since it is regarded as tasty and low in calories, which is likely to widen the scope for hot sauce uses. Key suppliers are increasing their R&D efforts to create new goods using organic ingredients and sustainable packaging as demand for organic products rises. Utilizing natural components in hot sauce will allow manufacturers to take advantage of additional possibilities and increase their revenue streams. Addition of natural ingredients is expected to come up as one of the key emerging trends of the hot sauce in the near future.

Given that even the most ordinary meal can be made fantastic with a few drops of spicy sauce, the growth prospects for hot sauce are expected to have a lot of potential. In order to utilize natural components in their preparation, hot sauce firms are increasingly concentrating on using products from nearby farms.

Key Findings of Market Report

The appeal of Asian food is being fueled by an increase in Asian immigration to several nations throughout the world, including Canada and the US. In order to accommodate the expanding Japanese and Chinese immigrant populations in the US and other western nations, a large number of Asian eateries have emerged. Thus, the global hot sauce market is being driven by the increase in demand for Asian food.

and the US. In order to accommodate the expanding Japanese and Chinese immigrant populations in the US and other western nations, a large number of Asian eateries have emerged. Thus, the global hot sauce market is being driven by the increase in demand for Asian food. People are experimenting more with their diets. They are more open to experimenting with novel spices and tastes. The global hot sauce market is projected to be driven by consumers' desire to improve the taste of their meal through the use of flavor enhancers and condiments.

Depending on product category, the mild hot sauce market held a 42% market share globally in 2021 and is the fastest growing market for hot sauce. Customers all across the world want spicy sauce to improve the flavor of their favorite foods. Due to its advantages, including its taste, adaptability, and low calorie content, they consider hot sauce to be the perfect condiment for every meal.

Global Hot Sauce Market: Growth Drivers

The cooking sauce category is anticipated to keep holding the market's top spot in terms of application during the forecast period. With a market share surpassing 60% in 2021, the product category led the global market for hot sauce. Market growth in the cooking sauce category is being driven by bottle packaging as well as its growing commercial usage.

The hot sauce market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace. In 2021, the region held a 32% market share for hot sauce globally. This is explained by the region's growing number of fast-food businesses and the existence of a sizable consumer base. Growing demand for hot sauce in countries like India and China is presenting expansion prospects for regional makers.

Global Hot Sauce Market: Key Competitors

McIlhenny Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

McCormick & Company Incorporated

TW Garner Food Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Kikkoman Sales USA , Inc.

Global Hot Sauce Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Mild Hot Sauce

Medium Hot Sauce

Very Hot Sauce

Packaging

Jars

Bottles

Others

Application

Cooking Sauce

Table Sauce

Price

Low

Medium

High

End Use

Commercial

Household

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

