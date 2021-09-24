Hot Stamping Foils Market size to increase by almost $ 150 Mn during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 24, 2021, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the hot stamping foils market to grow by USD 149.91 million at almost 3% CAGR during 2021-2025.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behavior.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The hot stamping foils market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies the use of hot foil stamping to improve package aesthetics and attract customers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Hot Stamping Foils Market is segmented by Product (Metallic, Pigment, and Holographic) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer packaged goods (CPG) products in emerging countries will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the hot stamping foil market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The hot stamping foils market covers the following areas:
Hot Stamping Foils Market Sizing
Hot Stamping Foils Market Forecast
Hot Stamping Foils Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- API FOILMAKERS Ltd.
- Crown Roll Leaf Inc.
- ITW Specialty Films
- Katani co. Ltd
- Kolon Industries Inc.
- LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co. KG
- MURATA KIMPAKU Co. Ltd.
- Oike Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Spartanics
- UNIVACCO Technology Inc.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market - Global aluminum foil packaging market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Aluminum Foil Market - Global aluminum foil market is segmented by application (food and beverage packaging, consumer packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Metallic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pigment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Holographic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- API FOILMAKERS Ltd.
- Crown Roll Leaf Inc.
- ITW Specialty Films
- Katani co. Ltd
- Kolon Industries Inc.
- LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co. KG
- MURATA KIMPAKU Co. Ltd.
- Oike Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Spartanics
- UNIVACCO Technology Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article