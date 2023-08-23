Hot Stamping Foils Market to grow by USD 177.96 million from 2022 to 2027 | The use of hot foil stamping to improve package aesthetics to drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hot stamping foils market size is expected to grow by USD 177.96 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period. The use of hot foil stamping to improve package aesthetics and attract customers are notably driving the market growth. Methods such as hot foil stamping, embossing, and different other printing effects are mostly used in consumer-facing industries and products, such as food and beverages, cosmetics, and various other consumable and non-consumable products. The critical use of hot stamping foil is in consumer goods and product packaging, where it is used to improve the visibility and aesthetic appeal of the product, therefore helping attract and retain customer attention for longer. For instance, research done by the Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA) has conclusively depicted that foil-stamped packaging enhances the number of sales. Consequently, to increase product and brand recognition and sales, hot stamping foil technology is used widely by marketing strategists and sales executives in consumer product organizations. Such factor drives the market growth during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. API FOILMAKERS LTD., Crown Roll Leaf Inc., Foil Stamp Solutions, FOLICO LTD., Henan Foils, ITW Specialty Films, K LASER TECHNOLOGY (HK) Co. Ltd., Katani Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung and Co. KG, MURATA KIMPAKU Co. Ltd., NAKAJIMA METAL LEAF, POWDER Co. Ltd., Nova Polymers Inc., Oike Kogyo Co. Ltd., Peyer Graphic AG, Point Scandinavia AB, Rasik Products Pvt. Ltd., Spartanics, UNIVACCO Technology Inc., and Washin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the Use of hot foil stamping to improve package aesthetics and attract customers will offer immense growth opportunities, Competition from alternative printing technologies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hot Stamping Foils Market 2023-2027: Major Trends

Innovation in the hot stamping foil industry is a key trend influencing the hot stamping foils market growth. In recent years, The hot stamping foil industry has experienced an inflow of several new advancements in the market. Vendors such as K LASER Technology and CFC International, also invest a substantial amount of their revenues in product R&D activities. For instance, K LASER Technology has planned to invest in developing projects such as UV equipment, the process for deep structure pattern production, seamless holographic origination, and hologram seamless electroforming equipment. Also, API has introduced an improved metallic hot-stamping foil, the MV-Plus Series, which displays better brightness, heat resistance, and adhesion attributes over a variety of substrates and can utilize a greater range of inks than alternative printing technologies. Such technologies are anticipated to give companies a better competitive edge over alternate printing technologies and drive market growth during the forecast period.

Hot Stamping Foils Market 2023-2027: SegmentationHot Stamping Foils Market is segmented as below:

Product

Metallic



Pigment



Holographic

End-user

Cigarettes And Beverages



Cosmetics



Consumer Electronics



Textile And Apparel



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the metallic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Almost all manufacturers provide metallic hot stamping foils in this segment. In developing countries, the increase in disposable income enables people to expend more on luxury goods and branded items, which often come with metallic hot-stamped packages. Due to the growing demand for premium and high-end packaging from the luxury goods market, the demand for metallic hot stamping foils is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Hot Stamping Foils Market 2023-2027: Challenge

Competition from alternative printing technologies is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Hot Stamping Foils Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hot Stamping Foils Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hot Stamping Foils Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

API FOILMAKERS LTD. - The company offers metallic hot stamping foils which are used for general graphic applications.

The company offers metallic hot stamping foils which are used for general graphic applications. Crown Roll Leaf Inc. - The company offers hot stamping foil which is used for finishing packaging products such as food, medicines, and beverages.

The company offers hot stamping foil which is used for finishing packaging products such as food, medicines, and beverages. Foil Stamp Solutions - The company offers hot stamping foil which is used in making banknotes, printing greeting cards, and other commercial print applications.

Hot Stamping Foils Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist hot stamping foils market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hot stamping foils market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hot stamping foils market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hot stamping foils market vendors

