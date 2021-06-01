Hot Summer Sets Under $100 For Her and Him by Rockstar Original

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockstar Original, the leading US-based fashion curator of and downtown LA's hottest source for iconic custom-crafted street style is recognized for its bold, artfully embellished denim and specializes in colorful casuals like tracksuits, catsuits, outerwear, swimwear, and ready-to-wear!

Rockstar Original is proud to present the hottest matching sets for Summer 2021 under $100 for her and him!

The latest releases from Rockstar Original won't break the bank and are perfect for summer! Featuring trending logo details in bright colors perfect for the season, these looks are ideal to take you into any occasion this season. Dress up to wear out for a rooftop date or dress down to rock poolside all summer long!

For Her:

Rockstar Original Women's two-piece sets include a crop top and a skirt or pant bottom. The cotton blend will keep you feeling cool during all hours of the day.

KATIA CORSET SKIRT SET - MINT ($69) | DON SKIRT DRESS - ORANGE ($69)

JANIE SKIRT SET - BABY BLUE ($69) | BEXLEY SET - FUCHSIA ($89)

For Him:

Rockstar Original Men's short sets are made with 100% cotton. These sets include a logo tee, and drawstring shorts with zipper pockets and stripe detailing.

JIMI SHORT SET- OLIVE ($89) | DARIO SHORT SET- RED/WHT ($89)

JORDI SHORT SET- BLK ($89) | COREY SHORT SET-WHITE ($89)

About the brand:

Founded in 2008 by Frank & David Machaly, Rockstar has grown with a philosophy to always stay-true and remember your roots. They believe that being genuine means finding the path to both a soulful and aesthetic balance. The unique sense of handcrafted details, the passion for quality and sustainability, and a «nose» for long-living trends made Rockstar Jeans the ultimate must-have for fashionistas worldwide.

From the beginning, Rockstar was thought out and forged with the uniqueness of people in mind. They build their denim thinking how it can empower and flourish the potential of every single individual.

Designed and hand-painted in downtown Los Angeles, Rockstar Original is proud to craft, customize, and create in America.

