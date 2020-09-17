Hot Tools® Professional 24K Gold One Step Pro Blowout Styler Named Winner In Allure's 2020 Best Of Beauty Awards

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Tools®, the Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) brand, category leader and stylist brand of choice for more than 30 years, is proud to announce that its Professional 24K Gold One Step Pro Blowout Styler was named a winner in Allure's 2020 Best of Beauty Awards as best "Hot Tools: Brush Dryer" within the Best of Tools Category. The innovative and versatile styling tool has been a time saver for consumers looking to achieve effortless, professional results from the comfort of their own home.

(PRNewsfoto/Helen of Troy)

Each year thousands of products across the beauty industry – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – are tested and selected by Allure's editors and leading industry professionals in haircare, skincare, cosmetics, tools and more. The annual award is known as the beauty industry gold standard by consumers and beauty professionals since 1996.

"We're honored that Hot Tools 24K Gold One Step Pro Blowout Styler has been recognized for an award as prestigious and well known as Allure's Best of Beauty," said Vanessa Sobers-Johnston, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Helen of Troy. "As a category leader in styling appliances, Hot Tools believes that the best hair brands encourage creativity and experimentation, enabling and inspiring consumers to achieve their personal style and make it their own."

The 24K Gold One Step Pro Blowout Styler features a versatile oval brush with gently curved sides to smooth hair, along with rounded edges that help create volume from root to tip. The lightweight styling tool features 24K Gold Technology to help deliver even heat distribution, and the tool's Direct ION Technology helps maintain a neutral charge on hair's surface.

The 24K Gold One Step Pro Blowout Styler is also engineered with unique airflow vents to accentuate quick styling, along with rotating temperature control and three speed settings to provide ultimate styling control. Designed with Boar Tech 2 Bristles that leave hair looking conditioned and smooth, the 24K Gold One Step Pro Blowout Styler ensures all hair types can achieve beautiful results every time.

Since 1991, Hot Tools Professional appliances have been coveted by hair stylists around the world who demand reliability and excellence from their products. Renowned for its innovation in product materials, technical features and ergonomically advanced designs, Hot Tools styling appliances empower stylists and individuals to imagine the best style and reach their creative best. Hot Tools has introduced several innovative products over the years, including the successful launch of the 24K Gold One Step Pro Blowout Styler in 2019.

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Pro Blowout Styler products are available in-store and online at Ulta, Amazon and Walmart, and retail for MSRP $79.99. For more information please visit: www.HotTools.com.

ABOUT HOT TOOLS:

Hot Tools appliances are the gold standard for professional hair stylists. Through innovation in material, technical features and ergonomically advanced designs, Hot Tools hair dryers, curling irons, flat irons, and hair setters help stylists be at their creative best – delivering beautiful, long-lasting styles. Hot Tools products are coveted by stylists who demand excellence in all kinds of high-pressure styling environments including film, TV, photo shoots and backstage styling at hair and runway shows. Please visit our website at www.hottools.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @HotToolsPro.

ABOUT HELEN OF TROY:

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit Helen of Troy.

For media inquiries please contact:

Liza David

HUNTER

[email protected]

SOURCE Helen of Troy

Related Links

http://www.hottools.com

