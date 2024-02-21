Debut Collections Designed by Gomez to Drop This Spring

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Topic, the leading retail destination for music, entertainment, and pop culture merchandise, is excited to announce actress Xochitl Gomez as its first-ever Chief Style Officer for Social Collision® – an in-house brand influenced by punk music and fashion. The appointment comes after Gomez's successful stint as the face and stylist of Hot Topic's 2023 Back-To-School campaign, and it reaffirms her ongoing partnership with the retailer. In her new role, Gomez will bring her unique style and Gen-Z flair to the Social Collision® brand.

Hot Topic Names Actress Xochitl Gomez as Chief Style Officer for in-house fashion brand Social Collision®

"I'm absolutely honored and excited to step into the role of Chief Style Officer for Social Collision," shared Gomez. "Fashion has always been close to my heart, and I can't wait to share that love through collections that inspire confidence and allow personal style to really shine."

"We are incredibly thrilled to welcome Xochitl to the Social Collision team," said Steve Vranes, CEO of Hot Topic, Inc. "She is an inspiration to so many, and her exceptional talent, creativity, and ability to connect with diverse audiences make her the perfect fit for this role. We look forward to seeing how she will help shape the future of the brand with her dynamic and fresh perspective."

As Chief Style Officer for Social Collision®, Xochitl Gomez will collaborate closely with the Hot Topic Product Development, Design and Marketing Teams to design and market Social Collision® fashion drops throughout the year, infusing the collections with her unique perspective and ensuring they resonate with today's expressive, eclectic youth. Dropping this Spring, her debut collections will feature bold fashion silhouettes characterized by vibrant red pops, iconic star prints, edgy plaid and stripes, and statement-making chains and hardware.

"This is just the beginning, and I cannot wait for everyone to see what we have in store," remarked Gomez.

ABOUT HOT TOPIC:

Founded in 1989, Hot Topic was the first retailer to bring alternative apparel and accessories to malls across the country. Today, Hot Topic is a cultural icon and fandom haven for shoppers obsessed with music, entertainment, and all things pop culture. With over 640 store locations across the U.S. and Canada, and online shop at hottopic.com, Hot Topic serves as a source for community, discovery, and inspiration, and continues to appeal to generations of fans. For more information, visit hottopic.com and follow @hottopic on TikTok and Instagram.

