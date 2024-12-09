Hot Topics in Neonatology® 2024 Conference to Feature Symposium on Clinical Impact & Cost Savings of an Exclusive Human Milk Diet

Dr. Jenny Fox From Children's Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University to Present Published Data and Firsthand Insights on EHMD Adoption

DUARTE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolacta Bioscience, the world's leading hospital provider of 100% human milk-based nutritional products for critically ill and premature infants, announced today that Dr. Jenny Fox of Children's Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University will present published data and clinical insights on the positive effects of an Exclusive Human Milk Diet (EHMD) at the Hot Topics in Neonatology® 2024 conference. The presentation will take place Dec. 10 at 12:15 p.m. in National Harbor, Maryland.

Hot Topics in Neonatology has been the premiere neonatal conference for more than 30 years, drawing more than 1,000 neonatologists and perinatologists from around the world.

Dr. Fox will discuss the transformative impact of real-world use of Prolacta's EHMD on her patients' outcomes and present findings from two published studies:

A meta-analysis published in Nutrients demonstrated a 50% reduction in mortality among preterm infants fed human milk-based nutritional fortifiers. 1





demonstrated a 50% reduction in mortality among preterm infants fed human milk-based nutritional fortifiers. A peer-reviewed report co-authored by Dr. Fox and published in BMC Pediatrics demonstrated annual cost savings of $500,000 to $3.4 million per hospital following EHMD implementation.2

"I've witnessed the positive effects of human milk-based protocols with extremely premature infants for a decade," said Dr. Fox. "I'm eager to share valuable insights that can enable more clinicians to improve preterm infant health and development."

"The data clearly show the multiple benefits of an Exclusive Human Milk Diet for the most vulnerable infants, not only with Dr. Fox, but with hundreds of NICUs across the country," said Melinda Elliott, MD, FAAP, chief medical officer at Prolacta. "We encourage clinicians to attend this symposium and learn how EHMD adoption can improve both patient care and their hospital's bottom line."

This year alone, Prolacta's human milk-based fortifiers and formulas have been used in more than 50% of Level III and Level IV neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) in the U.S. to care for the most vulnerable premature infants — those born weighing less than 1,250 g (2.75 lb).3 The milestone signifies progress in neonatal care and the crucial role human milk plays in reducing complications, including the life-threatening intestinal disease necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC).

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience® is a global life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk® to improve health outcomes for critically ill and premature infants. More than 100,000 extremely premature infants worldwide4 have benefited from Prolacta's human milk-based products, which have been evaluated in more than 30 peer-reviewed clinical studies. Operating the world's first pharmaceutical-grade human milk processing facilities, Prolacta maintains the industry's strictest quality and safety standards, with over 20 validated tests for screening and testing human milk. Prolacta's manufacturing process uses vat pasteurization to ensure pathogen inactivation while protecting nutritional composition and bioactivity. Learn more at www.prolacta.com , on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

# # #

Media Contact:

Loren Kosmont

[email protected]

310-721-9444

References

Galis R, Trif P, Mudura D, et al. Association of fortification with human milk versus bovine milk-based fortifiers on short-term outcomes in preterm infants—a meta-analysis. Nutrients. 2024;16(6):910. doi: https://doi: 10.3390/nu16060910 Swanson JR, Becker A, Fox J, et al. Implementing an exclusive human milk diet for preterm infants: real-world experience in diverse NICUs. BMC Pediatr. 2023;23(1):237. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12887-023-04047-5 Data on file; number of U.S. hospitals that used Prolacta's fortifiers and formulas in 2024. Data on file; estimated number of premature infants fed Prolacta's products from January 2007 to August 2023 .

SOURCE Prolacta Bioscience