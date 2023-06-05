Hot Tub Covers Market size to grow by USD 76.14 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing focus on wellness and hydrotherapy to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hot tub covers market size is estimated to increase by USD 76.14 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. The growing focus on wellness and hydrotherapy is a major driving factor in the growth of the global hot tub covers market. Hot tubs are not just for relaxation and entertainment but are also increasingly used for therapeutic purposes. The hot water and jets of a hot tub offer many benefits, ranging from pain relief to improved circulation to stress relief. The demand can be attributed to the growing interest in wellness and hydrotherapy, especially for the ones that can provide optimal relaxation and rejuvenating benefits. Hence, such a factor will boost the growth of the global hot tub cover market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Hot tub covers market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global hot tub covers market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hot tub covers in the market are Artesian Spa Cover, Beachcomber Hot Tubs, Canada Hot Tub Covers, Canadian Spa Co. Ltd., Cedar Mountain Spa Covers, Core Covers, Coverstore, Diverse Designs Ltd. LLC, Florida Spa Covers, MySpaCover, Northern Hot tub Covers, Pool Covers Inc., Prestige Spa Covers, Saturn Spas, Selective Covers, Spa Cover Inc., The Cover Guy, Twin Star International Inc., Watkins Wellness, and Wellisspa and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Artesian Spa Cover - The company offers hot tub covers such as square, rectangular, and one cut corner.

The company offers hot tub covers such as square, rectangular, and one cut corner. Beachcomber Hot Tubs - The company offers hot tub covers such as heatshield.

The company offers hot tub covers such as heatshield. Core Covers - The company offers hot tub covers such as cover velvet, EZ lifter, and cover cap.

Hot Tub Covers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The demand for hot water bottle covers in residential areas has increased in recent years. Since they not only provide insulation but also protect against dirt, bacteria, and other elements that can shorten the life of your hot tub, homeowners recognize the importance of hot tub covers. Hence, factors such as energy saving, comfort, and safety, increase the demand for residential hot tub covers.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hot tub covers market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hot tub covers market.

North America is estimated to account for 56% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for home spas and wellness products is expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. Various consumers look for ways to create a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere in their homes, and hot tubs are a popular choice, growing the demand for hot tubs. For instance, the Canadian hot tub cover market is growing due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient covers that reduce maintenance costs. The suppliers in the country offer a wide range of options to meet consumer needs, with a focus on durability, insulation, and customization. Hence, such factors drive growth in the regional market during the forecast period.

Hot Tub Covers Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing use of smart hot tub covers is an emerging trend in the global hot tub covers market growth.

Smart hot tub covers are designed to integrate with smart home technology, allowing the homeowner to control the hot tub cover using a mobile app or voice commands. They can be programmed to automatically open and close based on temperature and weather conditions, making it easier for homeowners to manage their hot tubs without having to manually adjust the cover.

Furthermore, the automatic hot tub covers offer convenience, elegance, and safety due to their unobtrusive design.

Moreover, some smart hot tub covers even come with sensors that can detect when someone falls into the hot tub. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Compatibility with hot tub design is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global hot tub covers market.

As different hot tub designs and shapes require different types of hot tub covers, not all hot tub covers work with all hot tub designs. For instance, a rectangular hot tub may suit a heavy-duty automatic hot tub cover, while a free-form hot tub may require a more flexible or custom hot tub cover.

Also, in some cases, it may be necessary to modify or adjust the hot tub cover to suit your hot tub design.

Manufacturers must provide guidance and support to customers on how to modify or adapt their hot tub covers to fit their hot tub design to address this issue.

Hence, compatibility with hot tub design can become a major challenge for the growth of the global hot tub covers market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Hot Tub Covers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hot tub covers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hot tub covers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hot tub covers market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hot tub covers market vendors

The winter swimming pool covers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 112.21 million. This winter swimming pool covers market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing number of swimming pools is notably driving the market growth.

The automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market size is expected to increase by USD 18.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is one of the key drivers fueling the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market growth.

Hot Tub Covers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 76.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, Canada, France, Spain, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Artesian Spa Cover, Beachcomber Hot Tubs, Canada Hot Tub Covers, Canadian Spa Co. Ltd., Cedar Mountain Spa Covers, Core Covers, Coverstore, Diverse Designs Ltd. LLC, Florida Spa Covers, MySpaCover, Northern Hot tub Covers, Pool Covers Inc., Prestige Spa Covers, Saturn Spas, Selective Covers, Spa Cover Inc., The Cover Guy, Twin Star International Inc., Watkins Wellness, and Wellisspa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hot tub covers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global hot tub covers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Artesian Spa Cover

Exhibit 111: Artesian Spa Cover - Overview



Exhibit 112: Artesian Spa Cover - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Artesian Spa Cover - Key offerings

12.4 Beachcomber Hot Tubs

Exhibit 114: Beachcomber Hot Tubs - Overview



Exhibit 115: Beachcomber Hot Tubs - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Beachcomber Hot Tubs - Key offerings

12.5 Canadian Spa Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Canadian Spa Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Canadian Spa Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Canadian Spa Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Cedar Mountain Spa Covers

Exhibit 120: Cedar Mountain Spa Covers - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cedar Mountain Spa Covers - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Cedar Mountain Spa Covers - Key offerings

12.7 Core Covers

Exhibit 123: Core Covers - Overview



Exhibit 124: Core Covers - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Core Covers - Key offerings

12.8 Coverstore

Exhibit 126: Coverstore - Overview



Exhibit 127: Coverstore - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Coverstore - Key offerings

12.9 MySpaCover

Exhibit 129: MySpaCover - Overview



Exhibit 130: MySpaCover - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: MySpaCover - Key offerings

12.10 Northern Hot tub Covers

Exhibit 132: Northern Hot tub Covers - Overview



Exhibit 133: Northern Hot tub Covers - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Northern Hot tub Covers - Key offerings

12.11 Pool Covers Inc.

Exhibit 135: Pool Covers Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Pool Covers Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Pool Covers Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Prestige Spa Covers

Exhibit 138: Prestige Spa Covers - Overview



Exhibit 139: Prestige Spa Covers - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Prestige Spa Covers - Key offerings

12.13 Saturn Spas

Exhibit 141: Saturn Spas - Overview



Exhibit 142: Saturn Spas - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Saturn Spas - Key offerings

12.14 Selective Covers

Exhibit 144: Selective Covers - Overview



Exhibit 145: Selective Covers - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Selective Covers - Key offerings

12.15 Spa Cover Inc.

Exhibit 147: Spa Cover Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Spa Cover Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Spa Cover Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Cover Guy

Exhibit 150: The Cover Guy - Overview



Exhibit 151: The Cover Guy - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: The Cover Guy - Key offerings

12.17 Twin Star International Inc.

Exhibit 153: Twin Star International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Twin Star International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Twin Star International Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

