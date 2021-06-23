Hot Wheels Toy Car Cubby Cabinet Organizer Storage Truck Shelf by Tidy Treasures Offers Two Mounting Options

BRISBANE, Australia, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The up-and-coming children's brand, Tidy Treasures, has made an impressive debut on Amazon with its striking and unique hot wheels toy car cubby cabinet organizer. To date, the toy car organizer has made a big impact with a solid five-star rating. One of the product's highlights is the two mounting options, allowing users to organize and display their cars to suit personal preferences and need.

Find more on the toy car storage truck shelf by visiting https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08PN1PJDG.

Hot Wheels Wooden Toy Car Storage Carrier Holder Truck and Trailer Display Case

Parents are highly impressed with the storage truck shelf's two mounting options. Each set includes two stabilizing legs in the shape of landing gears for a freestanding option, as well as a safety strap and all hardware required for wall hanging. One customer reports, "This is so cool!! We plan to hang it on the wall but haven't decided on a place yet. However, as a standing piece on the floor, it works very well. The cars are organized, and it is a nice way to display them."

The commenter goes on to describe, "Very strong piece, made of wood and comes with wooden letters to personalize with your child's name. No assembling required other than the legs and attaching the legs, which is easy and does not require tools."

Much to parents' delight, the toy storage cabinet goes beyond being simply a toy storage solution. Instead, the company's products are based on finding a balance between play and tidiness. Along with the assistance of a neuroscientist, the brand has created a Car Sticker and Tidy Habits Pack to help foster tidy habits in children. Based on the "Habit Loop" concept, the reward-based system encourages cleaning up after playtime with a sticker that can be placed on the racetrack.

"Our storage trucks are developed to be interactive with your child's play as well as foster tidy habits from an early age," says the brand's senior spokesperson, Conor Brennan.

For those interested in learning more about the toy car organizer and instilling tidy habits in children, please visit the company's Amazon storefront or official website at https://tidytreasures.net/.

Contact Name: Conor Brennan

Contact Phone: +61431414093

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Tidy Treasures

At Tidy Treasures, we develop products that store your child's most treasured items. We make storage spaces for happy faces. We believe in the balance between play and tidiness. That is why our products are developed to be interactive with your child's play. They are built to foster the connection between playtime and tidying up afterward. We turn tidy into child's play!

SOURCE Tidy Treasures