Hotaling & Co. Bolsters Cocktail Portfolio with the U.S. Launch of Silvio Carta Vermouth, Made by Award-Winning Sardinian Winemakers

From the vine to the barrel, every element of Silvio Carta is locally sourced from Sardinia to create the world's most exquisitely crafted vermouth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco's leading importer and distiller, Hotaling & Co., is bolstering its world-renowned cocktail portfolio by introducing historic Sardinia-based Silvio Carta to the U.S. Handcrafted by award-winning family-run winemakers, Silvio Carta will introduce five vermouth expressions that promise to captivate palates and redefine the American appreciation for this timeless Italian drink, whether mixed in a cocktail or sipped neat.

Hotaling & Co. introduces Silvio Carta vermouth to the U.S. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Silvio Carta)

Founded in 1950 on the Italian island of Sardinia, Silvio Carta produces vermouth, focusing on traditional Vernaccia di Oristano wine production. Each vermouth is a testament to Sardinia's rich winemaking heritage and one rebellious winemaker, Silvio Carta himself, who began a legacy right after World War II. That legacy continues today with the 2nd and 3rd Generation Carta family, producing five expressions across two brands, Silvio Carta and Mazzini by Silvio Carta. The recipes use all Sardinian grape varietals and are infused with hand-picked native herbs and botanicals that are grown in the family garden adjacent to the winery. Mazzini by Silvio Carta offers three vermouth expressions made to mix into classic vermouth cocktails, while the eponymous Silvio Carta will introduce two exquisite vermouths meant to be enjoyed neat:

Silvio Carta Rosso Vermouth: Made from Vernaccia di Oristano DOC Riserva 2006 and infused with estate-grown helichrysum, myrtle leaves, thyme, and artemisia, Silvio Carta Rosso can be enjoyed on an elevated Manhattan or on the rocks. On the palate, it's rich and nutty, with hints of honeyed apricot, ripe fruit, and herbs. $39.99 SRP, 18% ABV Silvio Carta Servito Bianco Vermouth: Another vermouth that can be enjoyed on the rocks, Silvio Carta Servito Bianco is made from Vernaccia Valle del Tirso IGT and infused with rosemary, helichrysum, Desoleana sage, myrtle leaves, thyme, artemisia, and fennel all hand-picked in the Silvio Carta gardens. It offers tasting notes of soft vanilla with a refined, rich, and persistent note of orange peel. $39.99 SRP, 18% ABV Mazzini by Silvio Carta Rosso Vermouth: Infused with Silvio Carta grown helichrysum, rosemary, myrtle leaves, thyme, and artemisia, Mazzini Rosso is best enjoyed on a Manhattan or a Negroni. It's sweet and fruity with vegetable notes of mountain herbs, spices, anise, and cinnamon. $29.99 SRP, 16% ABV Mazzini by Silvio Carta Dry Vermouth: Made to elevate the martini, Mazzini Dry is made from Vermentino and other Sardinian white wines, infused with rosemary, myrtle leaves, lentisk , and artemisia hand-picked from the Silvio Carta estate. On the palate, one can taste soft vanilla, refined, rich, and long, persistent notes of orange peel. $29.99 SRP , 15% ABV Mazzini by Silvio Carta Bianco Vermouth: Made from Vermentino and other Sardinian white wines, Mazzini Bianco is infused for up to three months with hand-picked botanicals from the Silvio Carta estate, making it the perfect vermouth for bianco negronis . Dominated by vegetable notes of wild herbs together with a delicate balance between fruity white melon and spicy nutmeg. $29.99 SRP , 15% ABV

"We are thrilled to introduce Silvio Carta to the American market, the first vermouth imported by Hotaling & Co.," said Dan Leese, Chief Executive Officer at Hotaling & Co., Silvio Carta's U.S. importer. "Each bottle encapsulates decades of tradition, offering a taste of Sardinia's vibrant culture that beautifully complements our portfolio of unique cocktail-centric offerings. The addition of Silvio Carta vermouth marks an exciting milestone in Hotaling & Co.'s commitment to delivering unmatched artisanal products for cocktail aficionados nationwide."

In celebration of the island's heritage, Silvio Carta produces its wines and vermouth with as little environmental impact as possible, incorporating ethical farming practices and 100% solar-powered production at its facility. Paying homage to Silvio Carta's history and deep flavors, Hotaling & Co. has partnered with renowned bartender Nicolas Torres to develop four vermouth-forward signature cocktail serves for its US debut.

Silvio Carta will be available in May in select markets, including top bottle shops and bars across CA, NY, IL, TX, FL, and MA. Consumers will also be able to order Silvio Carta online through the Hotaling & Co. website starting in June. For more information on Silvio Carta Vermouth and updates on its U.S. availability, please visit https://www.hotalingandco.com/portfolio/silvio-carta-vermouth/.

Photos can be found HERE.

About Silvio Carta

Silvio Carta is a third-generation Sardinian wine and vermouth producer. Founded in the 1950s by the rebellious winemaker Silvio in Baratili San Pietro, the award-winning company focuses on traditional Vernaccia di Oristano wine production and was the first to produce vermouth on the island. Today, Master Distiller and son of Silvio, Elio Carta, expresses a timeless devotion to the craft, blending tradition with land stewardship to innovatively craft wines and spirits that honor Sardardinian heritage through ethical farming practices and 100% solar-powered production. Marked by harvesting, measured by old chestnut barrels, and forged by distillation at low temperatures, Silvio Carta celebrates the wild wonder of the island's landscape, and every bottle of wine and spirit is produced with 100% hand-foraged Sardinian herbs and botanicals directly from the family gardens.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.

SOURCE Hotaling