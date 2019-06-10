HotBox Infrared Sauna Studio Announces Three Local Locations

ATLANTA, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Franchise Partners is pleased to announce that HotBox Infrared Sauna Studio, LA's best kept secret, is coming to Atlanta this Fall. Midtown, Buckhead and Sandy Springs will each be the lucky recipients of the city's first three locations.

The Atlanta based Legacy Franchise Partners is a family office that specializes in investing, and developing lifestyle, health and wellness brands that are socially conscious around the world. It was founded by Atlantan Jamie Weeks, the CEO of Honors Holdings LLC, who owns and operates the largest amount of Orangetheory Fitness studios globally. Hotbox Infrared Sauna Studio marks the company's second brand acquisition (the first was Dogtopia, the nation's fastest-growing provider of dog daycare).

HotBox Infrared Sauna Studio is an infrared sauna studio that delivers wellness to the mind and body. They are not the first in this rapidly growing wellness category, but they have fast become the most popular due to their luxurious spa like experience and facilities. Since opening in L.A., droves of Californians (and, of course, celebrities) have signed up for regular sessions which take place in an individual suite with its own sauna and private Vitamin C rain shower boasting organic products. During any session, you are able treat yourself to Chromotherapy (choose a lighting color which stimulates senses and positive emotions) and listen to music or watch Netflix.

The luxurious sessions in private suites are 45 minutes. The health benefits are endless and include detox, recovery, healthier skin, a stronger immune system and weight loss! The burned calories are high (up to 600 calories), which has quickly made this a permanently scheduled wellness appointment for health minded individuals. Furthermore, The Legacy Franchise Partners' Hotbox locations will partner with non-profits that support diseases that can benefit from infrared heat such as lupus, lyme and more.

At Legacy Franchise Partners, we invest and develop lifestyle, health and wellness brands, that are socially conscious, around the world. HotBox Infrared Sauna Studios was a no brainer for us to get behind. The wellness category is rapidly growing with no end in sight and infrared saunas are heavily embedded in this niche. Simply put, HotBox is the best in this particular space and we are excited to be behind its nationwide growth, explains Jamie Weeks, CEO and Founder of Legacy Franchise Partners.

Legacy Franchise Partners has invested heavily as a franchisee in the already successful Hotbox concept. They will be opening 40 plus locations in six major markets throughout 2020 including Seattle, Portland, Southern California, Dallas, Atlanta and Denver.

For more information on HotBox Infrared Sauna Studios visit HotBoxSaunaStudio.com. Regular updates can be found on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Legacy Franchise Partners

SOURCE Legacy Franchise Partners