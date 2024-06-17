Hotchkiss Insurance Expands Partnership with Chris Bailey, Chase Fondren, and Dustin Rivera

DALLAS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotchkiss Insurance, a leading independent insurance agency in Texas, is excited to announce the addition of three new partners: Chris Bailey, Chase Fondren, and Dustin Rivera. Each partner brings experience, specialized knowledge, and a commitment to excellence, further enhancing Hotchkiss Insurance's ability to serve its diverse clientele.

Dustin Rivera Chase Fondren Chris Bailey

Chris Bailey has been an integral part of Hotchkiss Insurance for the past nine years, earning the designations of Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS). Chris focuses on commercial clients and plays an impactful role in mentoring and developing up-and-coming advisors within Hotchkiss. A graduate of Texas Tech University with a degree in marketing, Chris's deep understanding of the local market and his active community involvement through the Hotchkiss Helps Committee exemplify Hotchkiss culture.

Chase Fondren brings an eight-year tenure at Hotchkiss Insurance with specialized expertise in construction risk, while also serving a variety of commercial and personal clients. Chase also holds the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designations. His leadership extends with active participation in various boards, including the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) and The Fondren Foundation. Chase's academic background includes a Bachelor of Science in Leadership Studies from Texas A&M University.

Dustin Rivera, a native Texan, graduated from the SMU Cox School of Business and has over 16 years of experience in the property and casualty insurance industry. Throughout his career, Dustin has built multiple private client books of business and successfully established and sold a branch office to Hotchkiss. As the Personal Lines Practice Leader, he specializes in providing comprehensive coverage solutions to high-net-worth clientele, bringing a nuanced understanding of their unique needs.

The partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise of Chris, Chase, and Dustin to drive growth and enhance client relationships. By expanding leadership in both personal and commercial lines, clients can expect enhanced service delivery, innovative coverage options, and unparalleled expertise.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Bailey, Chase Fondren, and Dustin Rivera as partners at Hotchkiss Insurance. Each of them brings a unique set of skills and a proven track record of excellence that will contribute to our mission of protecting the possible. Their leadership and expertise will undoubtedly elevate our services and strengthen our position in the industry," said Mike Hotchkiss, CEO of Hotchkiss Insurance.

Established in 1975, Hotchkiss Insurance is a leading independent insurance agency in Texas, with offices in Carrollton, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Lubbock. The agency is known for delivering tailored insurance and risk management solutions for clients in Texas and across the US. With over 100 licensed insurance specialists, Hotchkiss Insurance combines excellence, innovation, and community involvement to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

