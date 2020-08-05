Hotchkiss Joins First Bank & Trust Company's Wealth Management Team

The First Trust and Wealth Management Division currently manages $400 million in trust and brokerage assets. Hotchkiss will assist First Bank & Trust Company clients in Augusta and Rockingham Counties with asset management, financial planning and trust and estate administration. Hotchkiss began his career in financial services in the Richmond metropolitan area following graduation from the University of Richmond. He has been providing wealth management services to his clients for 18 years, partnering with trust advisors, private bankers, and portfolio managers to provide goal-oriented investment related solutions.

"Our mission is to help trust and wealth management clients lay the groundwork for a secure financial future by helping them map their journey based on individual life circumstances," stated Chris Henry, Senior Vice President and Manager of the First Trust and Wealth Management Division. "What differentiates us is the quality of the people we have put in place to provide this service."

James A. "Bo" Hotchkiss is a native of Rockingham County. He returned to the Shenandoah Valley in 1990 where he continued his work while raising four children with his wife, Sherri. Bo Hotchkiss is a member of the Ruritan Club and is active in his family's church.

Bo Hotchkiss can be reached at 540-292-8703 or [email protected]

About First Trust and Wealth Management

About First Bank & Tru st Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, contact Nicole Franks [email protected]

