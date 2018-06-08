HotDeals.com Announces Exciting 'Magic Travel Experience' Scholarship for College Students

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned online coupon and discount code website HotDeals.com has now announced a scholarship opportunity for college students majoring in travel-related fields. The company is dedicated to bringing exclusive deals and offers to consumers and strives to give back to their loyal website users. The new scholarship urges creative students to send in an inspiring story, along with creative photograph(s), about a unique travel experience. After the closing of the entry period, one student with the most inspiring story will be chosen and given a one-time scholarship of USD $1,000.

A spokesperson for HotDeals.com made an official press statement to talk about the company's work and to announce the scholarship "Here at HotDeals.com, we are a group of extremely geared and passionate people. We have been working hard for many years to give the public some of the most exciting coupons and discount deals available online. Our motto is to help people get more for less. In an endeavor to thank our loyal users, we have now inaugurated our first every Magic Travel Experience scholarship."

The spokesperson further added "Our team believes that this scholarship is a great initiative to involve young students in something creative and inspirational. Traveling is one of the greatest adventures of this world and we want creative individuals to share their unique experiences with us. We require a written description of the travel experience and one or more photographs from the journey. We will pick one winner who inspires us the most. Although we are excepting entries from students in all majors, this is a particularly exciting opportunity for students in the field of hospitality or photography."

In addition to the one-time USD $1,000 scholarship, the winner will also be featured on the HotDeals.com website. Following is an overview of the official rules, regulations and other details about the scholarship:

Eligibility:

The scholarship will be open to all nationalities and students in all majors without any prejudice. Students must be 16-years-old or older and enrolled in an accredited college or university in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, or Hong Kong. Only students enrolled in the current 2018-2019 year can apply for the "Magic Travel Experience" scholarship. All students applying for the scholarship will be required to submit an official acceptance letter from their university as a proof of enrollment. Any employee of HotDeals.com, their immediate family members, relatives and house members are not eligible for the scholarship.

Scholarship Rules:

Students are required to make their stories truly creative and unique as only one entry per person is allowed. The potential winner will be contacted by email and must respond within 7 days or else another candidate will be picked for the winning spot. With entries now open, the deadline for the scholarship is March 30, 2019. All entrants must submit a complete application prior to the deadline. The submitted material will become the sole property of HotDeals.com.

How to Apply:

Applicants must fill in all required information at https://www.hotdeals.com/scholarship-application-form. The application must be submitted only after uploading an original written story and photograph(s) from the journey.

Judging Criteria:

All entries will be judged equally and the winner will be chosen unanimously by the HotDeals.com judging panel. All decisions will be final. Entries will be judged based on completion of required information and the overall creativity and passion demonstrated by the applicant. The completion of the entry will amount to 30% of the score and the creative content will amount to the remaining 70% of the score.

HotDeals.com urges students to get creative, take part in this exciting opportunity and urge their friends and peers to do the same. More details about the scholarship and a detailed document with full scholarship rules can be seen at https://www.hotdeals.com/files/scholarship-official-rules.pdf.

About HotDeals:

HotDeals.com provides online shoppers with up-to-the-minute coupons, promo codes, sales, and offers that help them save money and time. Its mission is to save shoppers money on the brands they love, in every area of life.

