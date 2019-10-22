Hotel & Resorts Of Halekulani To Commence Five Year Expansion Program

HONOLULU, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, the hotel development and management division of Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, is embarking upon an aggressive expansion program for its iconic Halekulani brand and for its new legacy brand, Halepuna. Areas of focus include California and Hawaii. The announcement was made today by Peter Shaindlin, Chief Operating Officer of Halekulani Corporation.

"Over the years, we have been approached by a number of developers, financial institutions, property owners and real estate investment trusts with various opportunities. We decided, however, to focus our efforts and resources on reinvesting in our world renowned Halekulani brand and on the development of our new Halepuna brand," said Mr. Shaindlin. "As a result of the enduring popularity and success of Halekulani Waikiki, the triumphant development and opening of Halekulani Okinawa, and the overwhelming response to Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani which will open on October 25th, we have now decided to commit our expertise and resources to pursue acquisition, development and management opportunities that will serve to expand and grow our brands over the next five years."

Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani was formed in the late 1990's to develop and oversee Halekulani Corporation's iconic hospitality assets, Halekulani and Waikiki Parc Hotel, as well as the management of the Kapalua Bay Hotel. Since that time, the division has overseen several multimillion-dollar renovations of Halekulani Waikiki, the renewal and subsequent transformation of the Waikiki Parc hotel into Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, and the development of Halekulani Okinawa. Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani is currently evaluating and pursuing acquisition, development and management opportunities, as part of an aggressive five-year growth plan for its Halekulani and Halepuna brands in California and Hawaii.

About Halekulani Corporation

Honolulu based Halekulani Corporation owns and operates Halekulani, the internationally acclaimed luxury hotel in Waikiki, as well as Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, formerly the Waikiki Parc hotel. Halekulani represents a hospitality legacy of unique and iconic stature and, since its modern incarnation in 1984, Halekulani has received more than 500 accolades, awards and honoraria, and is consistently ranked among the world's finest hotels. In 1987, Halekulani Corporation developed Waikiki Parc hotel, a stylish boutique hotel that provided its guests with a sophisticated and contemporary hotel sensibility combined with personalized service and innovative guest experiences. Halekulani Corporation recently transformed the Waikiki Parc hotel into Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, which defines a new legacy of excellence and experience in hospitality, steeped in local culture and tradition. Offering a casual yet refined urban retreat experience, Halepuna Waikiki, Honolulu's only urban retreat, is an inspiring and gratifying haven of modernity and refinement where guests can escape, relax, restore and reconnect with the spirit of wellbeing. Hotels & Resorts of Halekulani is responsible for the development, expansion and management of the Halekulani and Halepuna luxury brands.

About Halekulani Waikiki

Since its inception in 1984, Halekulani ("House Befitting Heaven") has become Hawaii's most acclaimed hotel, renowned as one of the world's finest independent luxury hotels having received more than 500 accolades, awards and honoraria. Legendary for its luxurious accommodations, superlative dining and, according to a recent Travel + Leisure readers' poll, the "Best Service in North America," as well as having received the Reader's Choice Award as the #1 Hotel In Hawaii, the 453-room icon has long served as the destination of choice for celebrities, dignitaries, and corporate leaders the world over. Halekulani is home to SpaHalekulani, voted #2 "Best Spa in the Country" by Conde Nast Traveler, as well as House Without A Key, Lewers Lounge, Orchids and La Mer, Hawaii's longest consecutively earned recipient of the AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star restaurant awards designation for more than a quarter century. Since its inception, Halekulani has maintained a strong commitment to arts and culture through exclusive alliances with Oahu's most iconic cultural venues. Whether lounging by its world-famous orchid pool, designed with 1.2 million pieces of imported South African glass tiles, or arranging exclusive access to Oahu's most prominent arts and cultural events and experiences, Halekulani is steadfastly committed to providing guests and patrons alike with consummate and gracious service in the tradition of Hawaiian hospitality. Halekulani is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and has a longstanding partnership with Japan's legendary luxury hotel group, Imperial Hotel, Ltd., which encompasses the Imperial Hotel Tokyo, Imperial Hotel Osaka and the Kamikochi Imperial Hotel. For further information, please visit www.halekulani.com.

About Halekulani Okinawa

Halekulani Okinawa, the second hotel from the leading Hawaiian resort of the same name and first outside Hawaii, is a luxury beach resort located in Onna Village on the main island of Okinawa. Featuring a variety of accommodations built to emphasize the geographic features of its surroundings, Halekulani Okinawa sits on 32 acres of lush land within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park and faces approximately one mile of coastline. Halekulani Okinawa is home to a diverse array of facilities including nine unique restaurants and bars. In addition, the property features the prestigious SpaHalekulani, a fitness center, a luxury boutique, over 2,550 ft2 of meeting and convention space and five swimming pools, one of which is adorned with nearly 1.5 million mosaic tiles in the shape of Halekulani's signature Cattleya orchid. Halekulani Okinawa is the third property in Japan to join The Leading Hotels of the World, an exclusive collection of the world's most extraordinary luxury establishments. For further information, please visit www.okinawa.halekulani.com/en/.

About Halepuna Waikiki By Halekulani

From the Hawaiian "Hale" ("House") and Puna ("Spring"), Halepuna Waikiki ("The House of Welcoming Waters"), Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani defines a new legacy of excellence and experience in hospitality, steeped in local culture and tradition. Offering a casual yet refined urban resort experience, Halepuna Waikiki, Honolulu's only boutique urban retreat, is an inspiring and gratifying haven of modernity and refinement where guests can escape, relax, restore and reconnect with the spirit of wellbeing. The 23-floor Halepuna Waikiki features natural elements inspired by Halekulani's subtle, light and airy interiors, with custom light fixtures, teak finishes, vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and works of art curated by the Honolulu Museum of Art. Its 284 intimate and sundrenched rooms and suites, with views of the Pacific Ocean and Honolulu's mountain range, have been designed for the most discerning international guests, with idyllic comfort, expansive views and enticing lanais for lounging. The eighth floor at Halepuna Waikiki has been transformed into a very special oasis featuring a heated Infinity Pool, Jacuzzi, poolside bar, spacious sun deck with private cabanas, beautifully landscaped gardens with intimate spaces for personal retreats, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio with equipment from ARTIS ® by TechnoGym. Adjacent to the lobby is the Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant, the hotel's full service, all day dining, restaurant with an open-air kitchen and outdoor terrace surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, which features a locally-inspired menu focusing on indigenous ingredients, as well as a glass enclosed Chocolate Room where guests can see delectable treats being made. Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information, please visit www.halepuna.com.

