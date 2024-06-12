Hotel & Shop Plus 2024 has Come to a Successful End in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 29, 2024, Hotel & Shop Plus 2024 has achieved a successful conclusion in Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). As China's leading trade show, it has been devoted to hospitality and commercial space for more than 30 years. This event aims to be built as one-stop sourcing platform for the construction and operation of hotels and commercial space.

2024 Spectacular Scene

With an area of 210,000 sqm, the Hotel & Shop Plus 2024 brought together more than 2,000+ international well-known enterprises, attracted 133,843 professional visitors, among which 4469 of them are overseas visitors from over 125 countries and regions. Besides, the show has over 280 match-making activities, 10+characteristic exhibition areas, and a total of 80+professional forums with over 1000 domestic and international delegate speakers from international hotel management groups, department stores and shopping centers, real estate developers, architecture designers, and other fields to deepen industry exchanges and cooperation through interdisciplinary dialogue.

The event covered a wealth of products ranging from design materials, smart technologies, hotel supplies, cleaning products to self-service retail and total solutions. Chinese local enterprises and international brands have showcased their latest product collections and solutions. Visitors and buyers strolled through 19 different themed exhibition halls, experienced the vitality and innovative atmosphere of the industry, learned about market trends, and purchased cost-effective products for newly-built and renovated projects. This mega event has again benefited all the participants with the support of China Tourist Hotel Association, China Commerce Association for General Merchandise, China Association of Lighting Industry, China Architectural Culture Centre, MoHURD , and organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets.

Activities Boom, Opportunities Flood

Various activities have enriched the exhibition experience, the hotel series activities have showcased the cutting-edge hotel design ideas and operation concepts in an all-round way through forums, activities, competitions, and other forms. The China International Building and Interior Design Forum, where a lot of talented designers have shared their concepts and inspiration, including Charlie Hearn from Inspiral Architecture, Kristina Zanic from Kristina Zanic Consultant, Rob Wagemans from Concrete, Carl Almeida from P49 Deesign, and Tristan Auer from IZEU TRISTAN AUER etc.

Besides, the China International Lighting Design Forum, where we have saw Stefano Piontini from Vudafieri Saverino Partners, Ming Zhong from TS lighting, Tao Qu from bpi, etc. It offered an interdisciplinary dialogue opportunity for hoteliers to know more advanced design concepts and enhance their project.

Also, the Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show has displayed many famous hotel brands, including H World Group, InterContinental Hotel Group, DaCheng Hotel Group, Wanda Group, Shanghai Seclusive Life Hotel, Shanghai Catenate People Interior Design, etc., these activities have offered a new opportunity to know more design concepts. And it also included other activities such as China Hotel Procurement Conference, Hotel Brand Culture Festival, Hotel Uniform Show, Hotel Housekeeping Competition.

Hotel & Shop Plus will continue to empower the hospitality industry in China and the rest of the world. The second edition of Hotel & Shop Plus Shenzhen will take place from 12-14 December 2024 at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. And 2025 Hotel & Shop Plus Shanghai show will return to Shanghai New International Expo Center from 31 March to 3 April. Stay tuned for further event news!

Explore more, visit our website https://www.expohsp.com/?lang=en

SOURCE Hotel & Shop Plus