Canary Technologies Introduces F&B Mobile Ordering to Boost Hotel Revenue

This mobile-first ordering solution increases F&B revenue by 30% while automating hotel workflows.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the award-winning global leader in hotel guest management technology, today unveiled F&B Mobile Ordering, a solution designed to modernize hotel food and beverage operations and capture more revenue.

With F&B Mobile Ordering, hotels drive more food and beverage sales by enabling guests to order directly from their own devices. Hotels can update menus, hours and item availability in real time, and customize add-ons to increase average order value. Properties using F&B Mobile Ordering see 30% more food and beverage revenue through larger check sizes and higher order volume.

F&B Mobile Ordering is a part of Canary's all-in-one Guest Engagement Platform, which consolidates guest touchpoints in one place. Guests access digital menus by scanning a QR code, clicking a link, or via Digital Compendium — the mobile-friendly hub for property information. When guests text about dining, Canary AI automatically shares mobile ordering options and digital menus, automating workflows and turning everyday guest conversations into revenue-generating moments.

"We see hotels losing F&B revenue to food delivery apps because of inefficient paper and pen-based order management, " said SJ Sawhney, Co-founder and President of Canary Technologies. "F&B Mobile Ordering gives guests a convenient, fast way to order while helping teams handle higher volume with less effort."

The solution has been in beta for the last six months, driving more F&B revenue for partners while streamlining ordering for their guests. It integrates directly with major hotel Property Management Systems and Point of Sale systems, creating a seamless experience from menu browsing through order fulfillment. Hotels with in-house F&B operations can drive incremental revenue while delivering a modern, frictionless guest experience.

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform. Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned recognition from Deloitte, Business Insider, Fast Company, the American Hospitality and Lodging Association, TravelTech Breakthrough, Hotel Visionary Awards and more.

