Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Report featuring top players including Amadeus IT Group SA and Cisco Systems Inc. | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
The hotel and hospitality management software market will have Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco Systems Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. as major participants during 2021-2025.
Sep 27, 2021, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "hotel and hospitality management software market segmented by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. The hotel and hospitality management software market size is expected to reach a value of USD 994.71 million during 2021-2025.
Understand the driving forces behind Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market and target Potential Customers Here:
Request a Free Sample Report
The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
The recovery process involves various phases including:-
- Recognizing the existing business model
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying Full Report
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Reports that might interest you:
Global Gym Management Software Market - Global gym management software market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Event Management Software Market - Global event management software market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market
Amadeus IT Group SA:
The company offers a wide range of hotel and hospitality management software solutions such as Amadeus Central Reservation System, Amadeus Channel Management RezExchange, Amadeus Cloud Property Management, Amadeus DirectBook, Amadeus Fraud Management, and many more solutions to cater every single need of customers.
Cisco Systems Inc.:
The company offers hotel and hospitality management software that addresses every common industry concern about employee productivity, complicated and outdated communication systems, energy costs, and lost revenue streams.
Honeywell International Inc.:
The company offers hotel and hospitality management software that works with a wide range of third-party equipment to reduce operational and lifecycle costs while giving room to grow, automates workflows and gives the ability to holistically view and manage systems through its Enterprise Buildings Integrator.
View our report snapshot here to get a detailed share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/hotel-and-hospitality-management-software-market-size-industry-analysis
Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hotel and hospitality management software market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
The hotel and hospitality management software market is driven by the reduction in overall operational costs and increasing requirements for large-scale client management. In addition, the rising demand for mobility is expected to trigger the hotel and hospitality management software market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43784
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article