Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Report featuring top players including Amadeus IT Group SA and Cisco Systems Inc. | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market

Amadeus IT Group SA:

The company offers a wide range of hotel and hospitality management software solutions such as Amadeus Central Reservation System, Amadeus Channel Management RezExchange, Amadeus Cloud Property Management, Amadeus DirectBook, Amadeus Fraud Management, and many more solutions to cater every single need of customers.

Cisco Systems Inc.:

The company offers hotel and hospitality management software that addresses every common industry concern about employee productivity, complicated and outdated communication systems, energy costs, and lost revenue streams.

Honeywell International Inc.:

The company offers hotel and hospitality management software that works with a wide range of third-party equipment to reduce operational and lifecycle costs while giving room to grow, automates workflows and gives the ability to holistically view and manage systems through its Enterprise Buildings Integrator.

Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hotel and hospitality management software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

The hotel and hospitality management software market is driven by the reduction in overall operational costs and increasing requirements for large-scale client management. In addition, the rising demand for mobility is expected to trigger the hotel and hospitality management software market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

