Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market size to grow by USD 1,176.2 million between 2022 and 2027; 360 Mango Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hotel and hospitality management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 1176.2 million during 2022-2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of over 6.59% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), Application (Business hotels, Heritage and boutique hotels, and Resorts and spas), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market 2023-2027

Information Services Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including 360 Mango Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ciirus Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudbeds, Guestline Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Sabre Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SkyTouch Solutions LLC, StayNTouch Inc., Workday Inc., among others

: 15+, Including 360 Mango Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ciirus Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudbeds, Guestline Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Sabre Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SkyTouch Solutions LLC, StayNTouch Inc., Workday Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), Application (Business hotels, Heritage and boutique hotels, and Resorts and spas), and Geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), Request a PDF sample report

In 2017, the hotel and hospitality management software market was valued at USD 2448.21 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at 34%. The hotel and hospitality management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 1176.2 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.59% according to Technavio.

Hotel and hospitality management software market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global Hotel and hospitality management software market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

360 Mango Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Amadeus IT Group SA

Ciirus Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudbeds

Guestline Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infor Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Sabre Corp.

Sage Group Plc

Salesforce.com Inc.

Global Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market – Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Reduction in overall operational costs

Increasing requirement for large-scale client management

Rising demand for mobility

Market Trends

Rise in cloud integration

Increasing demand for social interaction

Growing adoption by small-scale hotel and hospitality providers

Market Challenges

Complications in changeover from traditional system

Increasing adoption of open-source software

System integration and interoperability issues

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

The hotel and hospitality management software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Hospitality Real Estate Market- The Global Hospitality Real Estate Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.25% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 75.36 billion.

Luxury Hotel Market- The luxury hotel market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 54.46 billion.

Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1176.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.78 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, France, Spain, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 360 Mango Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ciirus Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudbeds, Guestline Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Sabre Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SkyTouch Solutions LLC, StayNTouch Inc., and Workday Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hotel and hospitality management software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hotel and hospitality management software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Business hotels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Business hotels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Business hotels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Business hotels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Business hotels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Heritage and boutique hotels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Heritage and boutique hotels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Heritage and boutique hotels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Heritage and boutique hotels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Heritage and boutique hotels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Resorts and spas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Resorts and spas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Resorts and spas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Resorts and spas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Resorts and spas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amadeus IT Group SA

Exhibit 112: Amadeus IT Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: Amadeus IT Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Amadeus IT Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 115: Amadeus IT Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Amadeus IT Group SA - Segment focus

12.4 Ciirus Inc.

Exhibit 117: Ciirus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ciirus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Ciirus Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 120: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Cloudbeds

Exhibit 125: Cloudbeds - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cloudbeds - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Cloudbeds - Key offerings

12.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 128: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Infor Inc.

Exhibit 133: Infor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Infor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Infor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Infor Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 137: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 138: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 140: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

12.10 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 142: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 147: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Sabre Corp.

Exhibit 152: Sabre Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Sabre Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Sabre Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Sabre Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Sabre Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 157: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 161: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 162: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 164: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 167: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 169: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 SkyTouch Solutions LLC

Exhibit 171: SkyTouch Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 172: SkyTouch Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: SkyTouch Solutions LLC - Key offerings

12.17 StayNTouch Inc.

Exhibit 174: StayNTouch Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: StayNTouch Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: StayNTouch Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio