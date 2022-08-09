Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market to record USD 994.71 Mn growth -- APAC to occupy 37% market share

Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis of market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape.

The hospital and hospitality market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. The vendors in the market are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The reduction in overall operational costs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, complications in changeover from the traditional system might reduce the growth opportunities for market players.

Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio identifies Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Sabre GLBL Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG as major market participants.

The global hotel and hospitality software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

The cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based solutions. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geographic

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

37% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for hotel and hospitality management software in APAC. The increasing requirement for large-scale client management has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. The market will observe a faster growth in APAC than in other regions over the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size. View Sample Report Now

Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors

Related Reports:

Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 994.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.21 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, France, China, Spain, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Sabre GLBL Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amadeus IT Group SA

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

NEC Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Sabre GLBL Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio