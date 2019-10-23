Hotel and Tourism Pioneer John James Peach has Passed Away

YUMA, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John was born on May 4, 1928, in Yuma, Arizona to John and Marie Peach. He graduated from Yuma High School, where he was a proud player on the "Criminals" football team and is featured as an MVP in the Yuma High School Football Hall of Fame. He finished college at NAU Flagstaff, Arizona, where he also continued to play football.

John was in the hotel and hospitality industry his entire life. He was a member of Best Western International for over 68 years, and one of the founders of the Best Western international cooperative. John was also a farmer for over 50 years, he chaperoned economics students for 30 years with Sweet Briar College and was a member of the US National Guard.

John had a strong passion for and commitment to the Yuma community. He was a councilman, lifetime member of Elks Club 476, a member of the Yuma Navy League, and supporter of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson. He was a strong advocate of preserving Yuma's rich history and diverse cultural heritage, as well as the community's athletic parks and public spaces. John traveled just about everywhere to promote Yuma as a year-round destination and was instrumental in inviting and welcoming group tours from Europe to come to visit.

John lived life to the fullest. From Siberia to South America he never said 'no' to an adventure or a new experience. While he was an avid world traveler, he loved exploring his desert backyard and attending the shows at the Yuma Art Center & Historic Theatre. He liked to get his hands dirty in the garden, and play with his pups, Freddy and Patty. He also enjoyed his regular meetings with the Yuma Landing Coffee Bunch.

John was preceded in death by his father, John; his mother, Marie; sisters Libby Dessert and Alyce Ames; and son, Ronald. He is survived by his wife Yvonne and her son Larry; and his children with former wife Eleanor: Charlotte, Greta, and John; family, friends and colleagues.

John's spirit and the Peach family legacy will be remembered with the continued operation of the historic Coronado Motor Hotel, Yuma Landing Bar & Grill, and Casa de Coronado Museum.

As an expression of sympathy, the family encourages you to donate flowers and memorial contributions to your favorite Yuma charity organization. If you want to connect further, please contact the front desk at the Coronado Motor Hotel. Phone: (928) 783- 4453 or (877) 234-5567. Address:233 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364

