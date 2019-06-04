Hotel Association of Los Angeles Engages Lobbying Firm to Strengthen Industry's LA Role

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Association of Los Angeles (HALA) announced today that it has selected Veronica Perez & Associates as its lobbying firm to deepen the hotel industry's relationships in Los Angeles as its members strengthen their roles as community ambassadors.

Veronica Perez

"Veronica and her team bring exceptional knowledge and leadership paired with a deep understanding of the Los Angeles hospitality industry to HALA," said Heather Rozman, HALA Executive Director. "We know they will be a strong partner, advocating for the economic, employment and philanthropic well-being of the Los Angeles hotel industry."

Veronica Perez leads the company with more than 20 years of experience in the Los Angeles political, business and legal sectors. The female-run, Latino-owned company has deep roots with the Los Angeles civic community and a heightened understanding of the challenges facing the city, particularly within the hotel industry.

HALA continues to build momentum and increase its advocacy efforts, working closely with the California Hotel & Lodging Association. Heather Rozman, HALA's recently appointed executive director, is spearheading the association's mission of being great stewards of workplace safety for Los Angeles' thousands of employees and hundreds of hotels.

Perez will reinforce that mission and protect Los Angeles's diverse hotel industry and its employees. The firm began its work with HALA in June 2019.

About the Hotel Association of Los Angeles

The Hotel Association of Los Angeles has protected the rights and interests of the Los Angeles lodging industry for more than 70 years through legislative support, coalition building, lobbying and public advocacy. Its members represent a cross-section of the lodging industry, including owners, managers, suppliers and vendors.

Media Inquiries:

Heather Rozman

Phone: 213.261.7071

Email: heather@hotelassociationla.com

SOURCE Hotel Association of Los Angeles