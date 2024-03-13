HOTEL ASSOCIATION OF NYC FOUNDATION (HANYC FOUNDATION) HOSTS ANNUAL "RED CARPET HOSPITALITY GALA"

HONOREES:

Susan Santiago, President, United States and Canada, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts

Hospitality Award

Richard R. Buery, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Robin Hood

Humanitarian Award

Remarks by Former NYS Governor David Paterson &

Jonathan M. Tisch, Executive Chairman, Loews Hotels & Co

Event Will Feature a Live Broadway Performance from

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, April 1, 2024, luminaries and executives from the hotel and tourism, Broadway, and nonprofit industries will gather at the "Red Carpet Hospitality Gala," an annual dinner hosted by the Hotel Association of New York City Foundation (HANYC Foundation). The event will feature a special live performance from Broadway's "A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL." The fundraiser will take place at InterContinental New York Barclay in Manhattan. Proceeds support the HANYC Foundation's charitable goals.

The event is co-chaired by Vijay Dandapani, President and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City; Heather Davis, Chair, Hotel Association of New York City Foundation; and Fred Grapstein, Chair, Hotel Association of New York City.

The HANYC Foundation will honor Susan Santiago, President, United States and Canada, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, with its Hospitality Award and Richard R. Buery, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Robin Hood, with its Humanitarian Award. Remarks will be made by former New York Governor David A. Paterson and Jonathan M. Tisch, Executive Chairman, Loews Hotels & Co.

The evening will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, musical performance, and an award presentation. Dress is Festive Attire.

The Host Committee includes Steve Batta, Group President, Highgate; Simon Chapman, Complex General Manager, Benjamin Royal Sonesta & Fifty Sonesta Select; Peter Clarke, Vice President, Americas Luxury & Lifestyle Hotel Operations, IHG Hotels & Resorts; Jim Connelly, President, U.S. Eastern Region, Marriott International; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President, Shubert Organization; Karambir Kang, Area Director, USA, Taj Hotels; Suri Kasirer, President, Kasirer; Lisa Linden, Media Strategist, The LAKPR Group; Jaime Novikoff, Counsel, Labor Relations, Legal, Hilton; Mark Pardue, Senior Vice President, Field Operations, Americas, Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Alan Steel, CEO, Javits Center; and Jonathan M. Tisch, Executive Chairman, Loews Hotels & Co.

Preferred Sponsors include Aimbridge Hospitality; Hotel and Gaming Trades Council/Local 6 UNITE HERE; and Kasirer. Prime Sponsors include BD Hotels LLC; Club Wyndham Midtown 45; Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP; Fitzpatrick Hotel Group; Forbes Travel Guide; Highgate; Hyatt Hotels; InterContinental New York Barclay for IHG Hotels & Resorts; Marriott Hotels of NYC; Lotte New York Palace; Sonesta; and Triumph Hotels.

Established in 1878, (HANYC) the Hotel Association of New York City, Inc. is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Today the Hotel Association of New York City is an internationally recognized leader in New York City's $7 billion tourism industry, representing nearly 300 of the finest hotels with over 80,000 rooms and approximately 50,000 employees. http://www.hanyc.org/

The HANYC Foundation seeks to advance issues of importance to hotels such as economic viability, sustainability and corporate and social responsibility through educational and crisis relief initiatives.

Tickets and tables range from $1,000 to $50,000. To purchase tickets or tables, please visit gala.hanycfoundation.org http://www.hanyc.org/events/

For questions, contact Melanie McEvoy, McEvoy & Associates at [email protected] or 917-699-5948.

The HANYC FOUNDATION is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Tax ID #83-3283722. Your donation minus $386 per gala ticket is tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

SOURCE Hotel Association of New York City