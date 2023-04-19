Hotel Association of NYC Foundation Hosts Annual "Red Carpet Hospitality Gala"

Honorees:

Arash Azarbarzin, Chief Executive Officer, Highgate

Hospitality Award

Daniel Boulud, Chef, Restaurateur & Citymeals on Wheels Board Co-President

Humanitarian Award

Jonathan M. Tisch, Loews Hotels & Co Executive Chairman

Lifetime Achievement Award

Event Will Feature Live Broadway Performance by Adrianna Hicks, Star of "Some Like It Hot"

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminaries and executives from the hotel and tourism, Broadway, and restaurant industries, will gather on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the "Red Carpet Hospitality Gala," an Annual Dinner hosted by the Hotel Association of New York City Foundation (HANYC Foundation). The event will feature a dazzling live performance by Adrianna Hicks, star of Broadway's "SOME LIKE IT HOT." The fundraiser will take place at The Pierre Hotel in Manhattan. Proceeds support the HANYC Foundation's charitable goals.

The event is co-chaired by Vijay Dandapani, President and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City; Heather Davis, Chair, Hotel Association of New York City Foundation; and Fred Grapstein, Chair, Hotel Association of New York City.

The HANYC Foundation will honor Arash Azarbarzin, Chief Executive Officer, Highgate, with the Hospitality Award; Daniel Boulud, Chef & Restaurateur, Co-President of the Board, Citymeals on Wheels, with the Humanitarian Award; and Jonathan M. Tisch, Executive Chairman, Loews Hotels & Co, with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The evening will offer a cocktail reception, dinner, live musical performance, and an award presentation. The event's Marquee Speaker will be Tyler Morse, CEO, MCR. Dress will be Festive Attire.

Mastercard is the Cocktail Party Sponsor of the "Red Carpet Hospitality Gala."

The Host Committee includes Stephen Batta, Executive Vice President of Operations, Highgate; Simon Chapman, Complex General Manager, Benjamin Royal Sonesta & Fifty Sonesta Select; Peter Clarke, Vice President, Americas Luxury & Lifestyle Hotel Operations, IHG Hotels & Resorts; Jim Connelly, President, U.S. Eastern Region, Marriott International; Charles Flateman, Executive VP, Shubert Organization; Karambir Kang, Area Director - USA, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris; Suri Kasirer, President, Kasirer; Lisa Linden, Media Strategist, The LAKPR Group; Scott Nowak, Director, State & Local Government Affairs, Hilton; Mark Pardue, Senior Vice President, Field Operations, Americas, Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Chip Rogers, President & CEO, American Hotel & Lodging Association; Alan Steel, President & CEO, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center; and Charlotte St. Martin, President, The Broadway League.

Established in 1878, the Hotel Association of New York City (HANYC), Inc. is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Today the Hotel Association of New York City is an internationally recognized leader in New York City's $7 billion tourism industry, representing nearly 300 of the finest hotels with over 80,000 rooms and approximately 50,000 employees. http://www.hanyc.org/

The HANYC Foundation seeks to advance issues of importance to hotels such as economic viability, sustainability and corporate and social responsibility through educational and crisis relief initiatives.

Tickets and tables range from $1,000 to $50,000. To purchase tickets or for questions, please visit https://gala.hanycfoundation.org/ or contact Melanie McEvoy, McEvoy & Associates at [email protected] or 212-228-7446.

The HANYC FOUNDATION is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Tax ID #83-3283722. Your donation minus $355 per gala ticket is tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

SOURCE Hotel Association of New York City