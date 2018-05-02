Hotel Californian Named One Of The World's Best New Hotels On Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 Hot List

Now in its 22nd year, the Condé Nast Traveler Hot List recognizes the best properties around the world that have opened their doors in the past year and uncovers the top trends inspiring modern travelers.

"Our annual Hot List is an all-encompassing review and selection of our favorite new hotel openings of the past year," said Pilar Guzmán, editor-in-chief of Condé Nast Traveler. "By celebrating the very best, we hope to help set a standard for those who follow so that when we return decades down the road, we will still recognize and be transformed by these places."

"We are thrilled that the discerning editors of Condé Nast Traveler have chosen Hotel Californian as one of the best new hotels around the globe," said Michael Rosenfeld, Managing Partner of Hotel Californian. "Santa Barbara's waterfront is experiencing a major renaissance, and we are honored to be at the center of it all."

As the most discerning, up-to-the-minute voice in all things travel, Condé Nast Traveler is the global citizen's bible and muse, offering both inspiration and vital intel. Condé Nast Traveler is the most trusted and celebrated name in travel with 6 National Magazine Award wins and 26 nominations in its 30-year history. Advertising Age named Pilar Guzmán Editor of the Year in 2014 and CNTraveler.com attained 3 Webby Awards in 2015. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

Hotel Californian is redefining luxury on the celebrated American Riviera. The 121-room hotel caters to the Hollywood elite, international visitors and locals alike. Featuring dazzling spaces from celebrity designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the iconoclastic enclave – part history, part imagination and all Californian – is at the heart of the revitalization of Santa Barbara's waterfront Funk Zone. Meticulously crafted by developer Michael Rosenfeld, Hotel Californian is Santa Barbara's premier destination. For more information, please visit the website at: http://www.thehotelcalifornian.com.

