HOTEL CENTRO SONOMA WINE COUNTRY, TAPESTRY COLLECTION BY HILTON, ANNOUNCES OPENING

"The opening of Hotel Centro Sonoma Wine Country marks an exciting addition to our region, offering guests a unique and vibrant experience in the heart of California's wine country," says Sheree Herrera, General Manager. "We're eager to showcase the charm of Sonoma County to our guests and help to create unforgettable memories full of flavor and bliss."

Not only known for its plethora of amazing wines and legendary vineyards, Sonoma County exudes natural beauty and serenity from its mountains, rivers, forests, farmland, and 55 miles of Pacific Ocean coastline. Visitors of all ages have a multitude of fun activities to choose from as well, including nearby hot air balloon rides, skydiving, fishing and whale watching, kayaking and canoeing, horseback riding, surfing and scuba diving, and more. Culture and entertainment seekers will revel in the selection of local attractions such as Sears Point Driving Experience, Graton Resort & Casino, Pacific Coast Air Museum, Arts Guild of Sonoma, Jack London State Historic Park, and more. Guests can take advantage of the proximity to alluring local communities such as Healdsburg and Windsor, both nestled against the picturesque Russian River and known for their laid-back atmosphere and world-class wine and dining options. For business and leisure travelers that require easy access to nearby cities, scenic Santa Rosa is just under 10 miles, and eclectic San Francisco is an approximate 48-mile drive.

Influenced by California's natural, agrarian landscape, with interiors by local design firm Cadiz Collaboration, Hotel Centro Sonoma Wine Country breathes new life into the classic hotel experience with thoughtful design, patterns, and textures that parallel regional aerial mapping with richly detailed millwork and functional form throughout the textiles and furnishings. The property's fresh color palette features relaxing neutral tones with gold and navy accents, reflecting the pollination of bees, which is so important to the region, and the beautiful blue sky and waters of the surrounding Bay Area. The natural and soothing aesthetic is also showcased in the outdoor areas at the pool and terrace, where guests can enjoy curvilinear furnishings and striking wood accent pieces as they take refreshing swims in the comfortably heated water and relax by the gracious fire pit in the evenings.

Embracing the unique elements of Sonoma Wine Country and the coastal influences of California, the hotel's signature restaurant, Overland Tap & Kitchen, pours attention to detail into every elegantly simple dish and cocktail. Overland Tap & Kitchen caters to all appetites with its locally inspired cuisine, specialty cocktails, and craft beers from Sonoma County brewers. The menu features familiar comfort foods, including Sopressata Flatbread and Kale Salad, to indulgent classics like Mac & Cheese with cave-aged cheddar. It pays homage to the abundance of regional landscape using fresh, bright ingredients and specialty cocktails, such as the Sundown Rye or Trailhead Mule, setting the stage for memorable moments shared over a meal.

The property also offers a marketplace with freshly prepared grab-and-go options available at any hour. Multi-function meeting and event spaces and a stylish fitness center, including Peloton bikes, round out the many offerings of the hotel's public spaces.

The hotel's 135 contemporary guest rooms feature sumptuous bedding, abundant lighting, vinyl wide plank floors, custom artwork, and 55" smart TVs. The guest baths include walk-in showers, Bluetooth-enabled mirrors, and luxurious bath products for an immersive, spa-like experience. The calming quarters provide the perfect environment to relax and recharge.

Hotel Centro Sonoma Wine Country recently joined Tapestry Collection by Hilton and expanded its offerings with Hilton's award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program. Guests can celebrate the grand opening of the hotel by earning 1,000 complimentary bonus points per night booked by logging into their Hilton Honors account to redeem this exclusive introductory offer. The property is located at 5870 Labath Avenue in Rohnert Park, California.

