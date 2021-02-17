Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Celebrates Camellia Blossom Season

The hotel's majestic botanical garden currently boasts 2,300 camellia trees from 100 different species, making it a truly one-of-a-kind property in the middle of Tokyo. The name "Chinzanso," meaning "villa on the hill of camellias," was given by Gensui Prince Aritomo Yamagata (1838-1922), who served as Japan's third and ninth prime minister, since the garden's location had been cherished for its abundant wild camellia trees for hundreds of years. "Although many international guests visit Japan to enjoy cherry blossoms, camellia blossoms also carry deep significance in Japanese art and culture, and are certainly as marvelous," says Shinsuke Yamashita, the hotel's GM. "Among the various botanical species around our garden, camellias certainly hold a special place, and represent our unique heritage. We are pleased to present their exquisite Japanese beauty in an enhanced landscape."

Tokyo Camellia is located at the garden's hilltop, behind a three-story pagoda, a registered tangible cultural property. The installation is also part of the 70th anniversary celebrations for the Chinzanso garden since Fujita Kanko, the owner/manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, opened it to the public in 1952. Leading to the official anniversary in 2022, the hotel has begun hosting various events/programs, including Tokyo Sea of Clouds and One Thousand Lights, which also showcase spectacular views of the garden.

Tokyo Camellia is open daily during two time frames, 10:00-16:30 and 17:30-23:00, for both daytime and nighttime ambience. It is currently only available for hotel guests and restaurant/spa patrons.

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo was rebranded and opened in January 2013. It is owned/managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo, which operates 70 properties/facilities. The hotel's facilities include 267 guest rooms/suites, nine restaurants, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with Japanese onsen. Its garden contains a wide variety of botanical species including 100+ cherry trees and 2,300+ camellia trees.

