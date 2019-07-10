Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Now Offering Gluten-free Kaiseki, Vegan Menus, and More

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the number of international visitors to Japan has been rising significantly, hitting a record-high of 31 million in 2018, and is expected to grow further for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The number of international guests staying at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo also grew over 30% from 2017 to 2018.

"Japan is often described as a gastronomic heaven, and international visitors express a keen interest in trying various foods during their stay," said Hiroshi Izumi, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo. "As a leading hotelier, we constantly try to offer more and better culinary options for our guests, while satisfying their dietary requirements. We are happy to introduce new menus including gluten-free kaiseki, which remains authentic and will delight your palate and eyes." Fujita Kanko, the hotel's owner/manager, also opened a halal Japanese restaurant, Origami Asakusa, in 2018, offering authentic Japanese cuisine that meets halal requirements.

Two restaurants are now serving special menus:

Gluten-free Kaiseki at Miyuki (Japanese Restaurant):

An exquisite eight-course Japanese dinner is now available gluten-free, including soy source made with rice instead of wheat. For more details and reservations, visit:

https://www.hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com/events/gfkaiseki/

Vegan and Gluten-free Menus at The Bistro (Casual Dining):

Both vegan and gluten-free four-course lunch and five-course dinner are available. For more details and reservations, visit:

https://www.hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com/events/vegangf/

The hotel also serves vegan and gluten-free breakfast options.

Whether visiting Tokyo for business or fun, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, with its vast green oasis and a wide range of amenities and activities, is the perfect urban resort for those who want to enjoy a summer retreat in the city. The hotel's one-of-a-kind rooftop space becomes a "Champagne Garden" during the summer.

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo opened in January 2013, and is owned/managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo, which operates 70 properties/facilities throughout Japan. The hotel's facilities include 267 guest rooms/suites, nine restaurants, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and the largest hotel spa in Tokyo. Its renowned garden contains a wide variety of botanical species including 120+ cherry trees and 1,000+ camellia trees.

