Hotel Citrine, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel and Wild Onion Bistro & Bar Bring Vibrant Hospitality Experience to the Heart of Silicon Valley

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Citrine, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opens doors June 20 in Silicon Valley. Thoughtfully integrating vibrancy and sustainability, Hotel Citrine offers an exceptionally intuitive experience for travelers. With 150 well-appointed, carefully designed soothing, creative and comfortable guest rooms and suites, Hotel Citrine is the perfect elevated enclave with thoughtful touches and modern amenities.

Hotel Citrine joins Tribute Portfolio, part of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of brands. Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals. The hotel is owned and developed by T2 Hospitality, managed by Evolution Hospitality and located on the same campus AC Hotel Palo Alto, which opened this past spring, also part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

Hotel Citrine is located at 750 San Antonio Road, minutes from Stanford University, Shoreline Amphitheatre and Caltrain, 12 minutes from San Jose International Airport and 22 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. It's convenient location near the world's most innovative companies, unique restaurants, and outdoor activities makes it the ultimate destination for digital nomads visiting the Bay Area as well as leisure guests looking to experience the best of the Valley.

"We are thrilled for Hotel Citrine to join AC Hotel Palo Alto, completing our Palo Alto campus," said Alex Lane, Campus General Manager. "We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to Hotel Citrine, giving them a vibrant, design-forward space in which to work, relax and socialize."

Guestrooms feature sustainable bedding and towels, eco-friendly finishes - cork headboards, terrazzo flooring, rain showers and antique brass fixtures. Deluxe King Rooms and One Bedroom Suites also feature balconies. All rooms and suites offer a 55" TV with high tech connectivity, wifi access points in each guest room, integrated luggage benches, organic bath products from emerginC. The hotel's flexible indoor/outdoor spaces offer over 400 square feet of gathering space. The larger meeting room opens to an adjacent 590 square foot patio.

Signature restaurant Wild Onion Bistro & Bar is the perfect neighborhood eatery, offering breakfast, brunch, grab-and-go pastries and coffee by morning, and an all-day bistro menu late into the evenings. Open daily, the restaurant features local ingredients, sourced organically when possible, further uniting the property to the surrounding community as a destination for locals and visitors alike. The restaurant's vibrant open space and sunny patio is inspired by the essence of California cuisine. Chef Duy Tran's menu features an eclectic mix of the best seasonal and locally sourced produce, paired with unique handcrafted cocktails and elixirs, local craft beers, and hand-selected local wines. Inventive combinations of flavors will be on display in items such as Avocado and Shishido Tacos, Buffalo Cauliflower, Mushroom Eggplant Bolognese and more hearty dishes including Steak Frites, Roasted Chicken and an American Kobe Burger.

