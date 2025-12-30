Hotel Collection and Museum of Ice Cream Launch Whimsical New Product Collaboration

MIAMI, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Collection announces a collaboration with Museum of Ice Cream – a partnership where clouds meet couture. The brands are introducing an exclusive line of home fragrance products designed to spark delight, imagination and sensory indulgence. Made possible with the creative design and management support of Bella Ohm, this partnership blends Hotel Collection's elevated scenting technology with Museum of Ice Cream's extraordinary world of sweetness and joy.

Co-branded Product Line

Together, the brands are launching four sophisticated products, each crafted to transform any space into a scented daydream with notes of bing cherries, jasmine clouds, and whipped marshmallows: the Cloud Studio Pro Diffuser, inspired by Museum of Ice Cream's signature dreamlike aesthetic, compatible Daydream Pro-Pod Oils, and the richly fragranced Daydream Candle.

"This collaboration is a celebration of imagination," said Hotel Collection CEO and Founder Benzion Abud. "Together with Museum of Ice Cream's design team, we've created a line that makes scenting your home feel fun, expressive, and sweet."

"At Museum of Ice Cream, we don't just create space, we create sensory playgrounds that spark joy through scent, touch, sound, play, and of course, taste," said Museum of Ice Cream CEO Manish Vora. "Our fans don't walk through rooms, they wander through immersive wonder. This collaboration with Hotel Collection is a natural extension of our beloved worlds, bringing the scents of Museum of Ice Cream into homes and businesses so the experience doesn't have to end when you leave our doors."

"Find yourself immersed in a world where cherries fall from the sky, clouds of jasmine bloom, and the air is softened by a touch of whipped marshmallow," said Bella Ohm CEO and Founder Adam Kahn. "Home fragrance should enrich a home and embolden the moments within it."

All products will be available exclusively on the Hotel Collection website at hotelcollection.com starting December 10, 2025.

About Aroma360

Aroma360 has quickly become the leading force in the scent marketing industry. Our specialty is enhancing the overall brand and customer experience through scent branding and marketing strategies. Our scenting specialists have hundreds of clients that span over 30 countries and have designed hundreds of signature scents customized to fulfill each brand's unique image and goals. Some of the brands we have worked with include Lexus®, Marriott's®, Four Seasons®, and Ferrari®. We have designed custom scents for hotels such as the Borgata Hotel® and Casino, the Atlantis® Hotel in Paradise Island, and spas like the Bellagio® Las Vegas, the Montage® Beverly Hills, Disney Senses Spas®, Ritz Carlton®, Biltmore®, and many more. Learn more at https://aroma360.com .

About Museum of Ice Cream

Museum of Ice Cream, a Figure8 company, is a global experiential brand recognized around the world for designing award-winning, first-of-its-kind, multi-sensory experiums. Museum of Ice Cream has welcomed millions of guests to its fully immersive, interactive spaces that create connection through the universal power of ice cream. With locations in Chicago, Boston, New York City, Miami, and Singapore, Museum of Ice Cream continues to pioneer the experience-first industry with concepts that provoke wonder and spark creativity. The brand is expanding its global footprint with new flagship museums opening in Las Vegas and Los Angeles in 2026. Each inclusive and interactive environment is designed to inspire imagination and play, helping to rediscover the kid in us all.

About Bella Ohm

Bella Ohm is a full-service brand growth agency based in New York, partnering with those that look to inspire the world, often through licensing. Bella supports their partners with a full suite of services including creative design, business development, program management, retail sales, strategy, legal administration, financial management, activations, promotions, digital and more. Bella Ohm is Museum of Ice Cream's exclusive agent on all things licensing and supports their global extension charge.

SOURCE Hotel Collection