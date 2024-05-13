HOTEL COLLECTION ENTERS THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE!

ILLUMINATE YOUR VOTE WITH SPECIAL EDITION CANDLES FEATURING PRESIDENTS JOE BIDEN & DONALD TRUMP

MIAMI, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Collection is adding political polling to its array of services. The brand famous for turning homes into 5-star hotels with luxury scent diffusers, candles, wines, and luggage is now offering Americans the ability to predict the outcome of the 2024 Presidential Election with Hotel Collection's Presidential Candles, featuring scents inspired by the two presidential nominees: Presidents Joe Biden & Donald Trump. An election map on the Hotel Collection site will monitor sales for each candidate, not only overall, but also by state. On Tuesday, Nov 5th, Hotel Collection will be able to predict who will win the popular vote AND the electoral college.

Not only does Hotel Collection's Presidential Candles offer a fun way for people to support their candidate and predict the results of the election, but it also is a way to support our veterans. Each candle is $49.95 and of that, $5 will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

President Joe Biden's "Finish the Job" Candle is infused with white tea, ginger, and musk. Top notes include white tea, aloe vera and ginger, mid notes include cedarwood, vanilla and amber, base notes include lily, sandalwood and musk. Meanwhile President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" Candle features woodsy notes of Tuscan leather, cinnamon, and iris. Top notes include leather, cardamom and lemon, mid notes include sandalwood, cedarwood and cinnamon, base notes include vetiver, amber, musk and iris.

The Presidential Candles are 14 ounce, single wick candles that burn for up to 90 hours and are cruelty free and safe to burn around children and pets. As Americans ready themselves to go to the polls, they can delight themselves at home with these luxurious scents - all while giving back to the men and women who serve the USA.

For more information or to purchase the candles, please visit https://www.hotelcollection.com/pages/presidential-candles .

About Hotel Collection:

Hotel Collection is a premier provider of luxury home goods, offering an exquisite range of products designed to elevate everyday living. With a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Hotel Collection is dedicated to creating timeless pieces that inspire and delight customers around the world. Visit https://www.hotelcollection.com/

About The Wounded Warrior Project:

The Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) is a leading veterans' charity organization dedicated to supporting wounded service members and their families. Since its inception in 2003, WWP has provided essential programs and services to improve the lives of veterans across the United States. Learn more about their mission and how you can get involved at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/

SOURCE Hotel Collection