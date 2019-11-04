Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables Invites Meetings And Conventions To Host Their Functions At The Newly "Reimagined" Property

The Hotel Colonnade has been home to many unforgettable functions. And now, with its new look and feel, having converted to an Autograph Collection property, guests can experience a reimagined version of the iconic venue.

Boasting 23,000 square feet of meeting space on one floor, variety of room types, the hotel offers an ideal setting, for a small meeting or large special event. Including unconventional spaces like a Game Room and Bridal Salon, to more traditional space ranging from 420 square feet to largest at 12,102 square feet, Hotel Colonnade provides options for groups.

European elegance, lots of natural light, sophisticated social spaces and unparalleled location on Miracle Mile, Hotel Colonnade could not be better equipped to create a memorable occasion. Luxurious venues abound, ranging from elegant grand ballrooms to intimate salons paired with an excellent Food and Beverage program.

These spaces can be the "home" for your next meeting, celebration or wedding, "Colonnade style".

ABOUT HOTEL COLONNADE CORAL GABLES AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION:

Guests are invited to the hotel lobby where they will find vaulted ceilings, grand staircase, centered under stained glass rosary style windows and sparkling Murano chandeliers. The historic marble-tiled rotunda is the centerpiece of this exclusive Coral Gables hotel with large marble columns and a beautiful fountain. Explore luxury guestrooms and suites featuring wood floors, four-poster beds, sectional sofas and chic bathrooms. Unwind in the game room, with a pool table, games and complimentary Wi-Fi. The stylish hotel offers five unique dining experiences, including 24-hour in-room dining. Stay fit in a modern fitness center, swim in a rooftop outdoor pool or relax on the sun deck boasting city views. From elegant ballrooms to luxury amenities, this boutique hotel welcomes business and leisure travelers in grand style. For groups, please inquire via Leadcatcher@hotelcolonnade.com or link below.

Hotel Colonnade 180 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Tel: 305.441.2600 Reservations: 866.837.4251

www.hotelcolonnade.com/meetings-and-events/overview

Media Contact:

Liza M Santana/Gabriel Pineres

305.968.2384 /786.541.7411

lmsantana@creativasgroup.com

gpineres@creativasgroup.com

SOURCE Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables

