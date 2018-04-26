Hotel Crescent Court Debuts Expansive Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

"The completion of the extensive renovation project represents the culmination of tireless work on the part of multiple parties," says Andrew Davidson, General Manager of Hotel Crescent Court. "We are proud to bring our vision to life and reintroduce Hotel Crescent Court to travelers nationwide. It is our priority to deliver memorable moments to guests by offering authentic experiences, dedicated staff, exceptional amenities and a chic ambiance leaving visitors transformed."

During the year-long project, master craftsmen and designers worked meticulously to achieve the perfect balance between conservation and transformation. Dallas-based architectural design firm waldrop + nichols studio was tapped to re-envision the hotel's new look, which marries the hotel's classic identity with contemporary European luxury and sophistication. Upon arrival, guests immediately immerse themselves in a modern masterpiece. The artfully-choreographed lobby touts serviceable guest pods, providing accessibility and interaction, while various seating layouts were sculpted to create meandering pathways encouraging flexible socialization. Designed to be the stunning focal point, Beau Nash, the brand-new champagne bar and cocktail lounge, exudes timeless elegance with tasteful brass light fixtures and a beautiful marble bar top imported from Spain. The sleek bar offers more than 30 sparkling selections and both small and large plates.

The full restoration of the 186 guest rooms and 40 suites (an addition of nine suites from the original), pays homage to the vision of Caroline Rose Hunt and the original architect and Pritzker Prize-winner, Philip Johnson, while incorporating modern enhancements to meet the needs of today's travelers, including new bathrooms and vanity areas. A color palette of blush, cream and gray speak to the classic French Renaissance façade, while Frette bed linens and woven axminster carpet creates a milieu of individuality, leaving guests with an indelible impression of five star hospitality. Whether in town for business or pleasure, guests enjoy a new standard of style and function.

The all-new 22,000 sq. ft. luxury spa and fitness center was led by Dallas-based interior design firm, Michelle Meredith + Associates. The 16-treatment room spa boasts a bright, non-cluttered floor plan and incorporates natural elements such as water features and spiral root figures adding organic touches. Additional facilities include a Spa Lounge with fresh-squeezed juices and champagne, all-new nail salon and expanded retail area.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Hotel Crescent Court invites guests to rediscover an icon with a special, limited time "The Suite Life" package. Book one of the elegantly appointed suites, whether it's the two-story Loft Suite or stunning Texan Suite complete with sweeping city views, and take advantage breakfast for two at The Conservatory, a welcome amenity, late check-out, luxurious nightly turndown amenities and complimentary valet.

As a Lone Star landmark, Hotel Crescent Court mirrors its stylish surroundings – steps from the bustling Dallas Arts District with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. The luxury hotel's 186 rooms and 40 lavish suites reflect gracious Texas hospitality including a private bar, custom bath products and thoughtful touches. 13 innovative dining outlets satisfy guests' culinary cravings, from the world-renowned Nobu featuring delectable Japanese fare to the glass-enclosed The Conservatory overlooking courtyard gardens. With a full-service spa and fitness center, as well as the members-only The Crescent Club, Hotel Crescent Court echoes the exclusivity of a country club with sophisticated amenities, including a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, 17 event spaces encompassing 23,320 sq. ft. and specially-curated programs celebrating the community through unique and indigenous experiences.

For more information, please visit www.crescentcourt.com or call 214-871-3200.

