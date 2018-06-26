Hotel Data Cloud and ICE Portal Complete Platform Integration to Bring Great Benefit to Hoteliers Globally

DUBAI, UAE, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium and Enterprise customers of Hotel Data Cloud now have complimentary seamless access to ICE Portal's industry leading image management and distribution technology. This enables hoteliers to easily manage the images, descriptions and information related to their facilities, all from a single dashboard. The terms of the new partnership were finalized in September 2017, and teams within Hotel Data Cloud and ICE Portal have been working since then to complete the technology integration.

ICE Portal: Helping hoteliers manage and distribute their visuals to millions of unique visitors every day around the globe

Hotel Data Cloud (HDC) and ICE Portal share the same mission with respect to their hotel customers, namely to ensure hotels have full control over how they are portrayed across all booking channels. With ICE Portal, hoteliers can organize photographs and distribute them to booking partners for optimal impact. HDC provides virtually the same service for text descriptions and essential hotel information. The leadership at HDC saw an opportunity to join forces and create an integrated service that is greater then the sum of its parts.

Now, with the technology integration fully completed, HDC Premium and Enterprise Accounts gain access to ICE's services as a new feature within the HDC platform. At the same time, current customers of ICE will receive discounts on HDC Premium and Enterprise Accounts. Finally, HDC's content data feed will be distributed to all 1,300-plus partners of ICE who are accessing the company's image data feed, significantly raising the company's visibility in the market.

Leadership at both HDC and ICE are pleased that this partnership benefits all parties, including booking partners and current and prospective hotel customers.

About ICE Portal

ICE Portal is a technology and marketing company that helps travel suppliers manage, curate and deliver their visuals to 1,000s of online travel and travel related websites – including major OTAs, GDSs, Search Engines & Local Directories, and Social Networks. To find out how ICE Portal can work for you or to learn more about our company please visit www.ICEPortal.com.

About Hotel Data Cloud

Hotel Data Cloud was founded in June 2016 as a way to put hotels back in control of their content distribution. The global platform stores a variety of current data and constantly updated information in a standardized format, sourced directly from the hotel. This is freely accessible to travel agents, tour operators, online platforms and intermediaries that facilitate bookings. HDC is headquartered in Dubai with operations and employees located globally. To learn more about HDC please visit www.hoteldata.cloud

Contact:

Kevin Czok, Managing Partner

Hotel Data Cloud Management FZCO

PO Box 66068

Dubai, UAE

+971 4 332 3434

191423@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotel-data-cloud-and-ice-portal-complete-platform-integration-to-bring-great-benefit-to-hoteliers-globally-300671754.html

SOURCE Hotel Data Cloud

Related Links

http://www.hoteldata.cloud

