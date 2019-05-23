Hotel de la Ville, A Rocco Forte Hotel, The Most Anticipated Hotel Opening In Rome

The 104 well-appointed rooms and suites are amongst the most elegant and spacious in Rome, while the signature suites offer unrivalled panoramic views of the city from their large terraces. The magnificent Suite de la Ville located on the 8 th floor, and accessible by a private elevator, is the hotel's crown jewel, furnished with a curated collection of contemporary and antique furniture and its own collection of art, it boasts two panoramic terraces - perfect for entertaining. Designer Tommaso Ziffer, in collaboration with Olga Polizzi, Director of Design for Rocco Forte Hotels, was inspired by The Grand Tour of the 18 th century when English and German nobles collected pieces of art during their cultural journeys to European cities. Using the backdrop of the timeless palazzo, Ziffer has recreated a contemporary retrospective of The Grand Tour by taking guests on a playful voyage of discovery. Working with local artisans, the lavishness of the 18th century is weaved boldly together and shown through the display of handmade wallpaper from local designers Rubelli and Dedar, rich Italian fabrics and historic tapestries from Zardi & Zardi.

Hotel de la Ville is home to six innovative food and beverage outlets where celebrated chef and Creative Director of Food for Rocco Forte Hotels, Fulvio Pierangelini has created an eclectic menu ranging from the most classic of Italian dishes to creative modern Mediterranean delicacies. The diverse offering ranges from all day dining at Da Sistina, serving authentic trattoria style food with modern touches, to Mosaico, the hotel's main restaurant serving Mediterranean gourmet cuisine that overlooks the courtyard. The bold Julep bar offers all varieties of cocktails whilst the rooftop terrace bar, aptly named Cielo, will be entertaining guests with creatively crafted drinks, a fusion of "aperitivi" and memorable views of the Roman skyline.

At the center of the hotel is the enchanting courtyard, a hidden retreat away from the bustling city that embodies the life and spirit of Italy. Fusing three buildings into one, the courtyard design has been lifted by George Carter, a designer who specializes in creating gardens inspired by the simple geometry of 17th century. To keep within the Grand Tour concept, obelisks, remarkable greenery and black and gold touches bestow a mystical feel that is further romanticized with prudent lighting, evocative of ancient candle-lit spaces.

Bringing a piece of Sicily to Rome, the 550 square meter Rocco Forte Spa is the most technically advanced in the capital offering relaxing and indulgent treatments carried out by an expert team of therapists using Irene Forte Skincare products. The spa is an all-encompassing healthy retreat for physical and spiritual wellness cocooned in the center of the bustling Italian capital.

From the luxury shopping street of Via Condotti to famous monuments and world class art, Hotel de la Ville is perfectly located to explore the intricacies of the city by foot with the help of the expert team of concierges who can create one of a kind, tailor made experiences.

Commenting on the opening, Sir Rocco Forte, Chairman and CEO of Rocco Forte Hotels said: "Rome will forever be one of the top destinations in the world for both business and leisure travelers. It embodies the intricacies and wonders of Italy throughout the ages whilst being perfectly contemporary. I am so proud of Hotel de la Ville, it has all the vibrancy and elegance of this extraordinary city".

Rocco Forte Hotels

Established by Sir Rocco Forte and sister, Olga Polizzi in 1996, Rocco Forte Hotels is a collection of 12 individual hotels and resorts. All of the hotels are landmarks, both old and new, occupying magnificent buildings in exceptional locations. Led by a family who has been in hospitality for four generations, the hotels are united by their distinctive approach to service ensuring guests experience the best of the cities and surrounding areas.

Rocco Forte Hotels comprises: Hotel de la Ville & Hotel de Russie, Rome; Hotel Savoy, Florence; Verdura Resort, Sicily; Masseria Torre Maizza, Puglia; The Balmoral, Edinburgh; Brown's Hotel, London; The Charles Hotel, Munich; Villa Kennedy, Frankfurt; Hotel de Rome, Berlin; Hotel Amigo, Brussels and Hotel Astoria, St Petersburg.

Future openings: The Westbund Hotel, Shanghai in 2019 and Villa Igiea, Palermo in 2020

