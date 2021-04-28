Hotel Du Pont Announces Additions To Executive Team As Hospitality Industry Prepares For Recovery

WILMINGTON, Ohio, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTEL DU PONT , the award-winning independent luxury hotel and beloved Delaware destination, is excited to announce additions to its executive leadership team. As the hotel and the Greater MidAtlantic region readies for increased travel demand, the hotel has restructured its Sales and Marketing department. These senior roles will be an integral part of the leadership team as the hotel prepares to thrive during the recovery.

Anthony Stagliano Jr | HOTEL DU PONT

Anthony Stagliano Jr.| Director of Sales

The industry veteran and Philadelphia native has over 25 years of progressive sales experience across all chain scales including luxury, branded, full and select service. He joins the HOTEL DU PONT from the Ritz Carlton Philadelphia where he was most recently Director of Group, Catering & Transient Sales. His prior experience includes roles with Interstate Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International.

"We are thrilled to have Anthony join our team at this critical time. His ability to leverage strong relationships and drive top-line revenue together with his passion and proven track record for sales success will help us maximize opportunities and optimize results as we look ahead," says Managing Director, Greg Kavanagh.

Merella Merulla | Director of Group Sales

Merella is an accomplished and forward-thinking sales leader with over two decades of experience at the hotel. Throughout her tenure she has been instrumental to the property's success and has developed longstanding relationships and expertise across sales disciplines including Wilmington's extensive legal business. Merella will be leading the hotel's group sales efforts and will be responsible for developing and executing a strategic sales plan to leverage the built-up demand as the Delaware courts reopen and recovery ensues. Her portfolio will extend beyond the property, working to package and promote the services and offerings of the hotel as well as the greater Wilmington, Delaware, region and our exclusive partners to group audiences.

Elaine Leies | Business Development Manager

An experienced corporate sales manager with a demonstrated passion for hospitality and event sales, Elaine joined the HOTEL DU PONT in February. In her role as Business Development Manager her focus is advancing relationships and identifying new business opportunities from outside the Greater Wilmington market, leveraging her expertise in corporate and association meetings, retreats, and incentive experiences.

HOTEL DU PONT evokes the spirit of today's traveler set against the architectural grandeur and storied history of its past.

ABOUT HOTEL DU PONT

Opened in 1913, the iconic HOTEL DU PONT is dedicated to delivering timeless luxury with a modern and sophisticated sensibility. Located in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, in the heart of the picturesque Brandywine Valley, the 12-story Italian Renaissance landmark building boasts 217 guest rooms and spacious suites. Named the #1 hotel in Delaware by both Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure, the hotel is also home to Le Cavalier, a new brasserie from Chef Tyler Akin.

Owned by The Buccini/Pollin Group and managed by PM Hotel Group, the HOTEL DU PONT is a member of Preferred Hotels® & Resorts Worldwide and the Historic Hotels of America. For more information, visit www.hoteldupont.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT PM HOTEL GROUP

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners, and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $3 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests, and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com.

