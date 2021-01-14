Hotel EffectivenessⓇ Named Best Scheduling & Labor Management Software in the 2021 HotelTechAwards

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel EffectivenessⓇ, is eager to announce the company's flagship product, PerfectLabor™, has been named 2021's #1 Labor Management Software, and the company has been awarded one of the 10 Best Places to Work by Hotel Tech Report. In addition, PerfectEngage™, launched in mid-2020, was named as a finalist in the Best Employee Engagement software category. Coming off one of the most challenging years for the hotel industry and businesses of all kinds, this recognition carries added weight heading into 2021.

"Each month Hotel Tech Report helps more than 100,000 hoteliers research and vet technology partners for their properties. Winning a HotelTechAward is the highest achievement in the industry because it's based on real data. Hoteliers trust this award when making purchase decisions because scoring is transparent and participation is ubiquitous amongst the most reputable vendors in the industry," says Jordan Hollander, CEO of Hotel Tech Report.

Winners for these awards were selected from more than 200 of the top technology products around the world. The HotelTechAwards are the industry's only data-driven awards platform with winners determined not by a handful of judges or popularity votes but by product reviews from a global community comprised of thousands of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the industry in these two foundational elements of our company: our people and our products," said Del Ross, Chief Revenue Officer at Hotel Effectiveness. "It's an honor to be named the #1 Labor Management Software determined by customer reviews for the third straight year, because at the end of the day that's what matters most. And in a year where we weren't able to physically connect with our team, collaborate, and simply work together, we're proud to still be highly regarded as one of the 10 Best Places to Work. Finally, for our brand-new product, PerfectEngage™ to be named a finalist in its category, employee engagement, so soon after launch is a testament to our relentless focus on our hotel customers' success."

The industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 virus and is still in recovery mode. These recognitions and awards are meaningful now, more than ever and a true testament to the great work Hotel Effectiveness has been able to accomplish this past year to support their customers and the industry.

Some of the company's latest achievements and accomplishments in the past year include:

Growing to more than 5,000 hotel customers

Named Hottest Technology in 2020 at ALIS Tech Challenge

Launched PerfectEngage™, an easy-to-use employee engagement and communications solution

Launched Team Wellness Check-in™ within the enhanced mobile application suite including an app for managers and MyHotelTeam ®, the popular employee app

the popular employee app Announced major new customer relationships with industry leaders including, Aimbridge Hospitality, Prism Hotels and Resorts, Pyramid Advisory Group, Sage Hospitality and Crescent Hotels & Resorts. All of which utilize combinations of Hotel Effectiveness' integrated labor optimization suite including PerfectLabor™, PerfectEngage™ and PerfectWage™

Supported the industry through:

Released a guide to help hotel's return to profit sooner and accelerate recovery during the pandemic.



Hosted webinar on new Assembly Bill 685 impacting all California employers and how they can avoid a $25,000 mistake.

employers and how they can avoid a mistake.

Created several resources including the Guest Room Deep Clean Checklist and cross-training tracking worksheet to help hotels transform processes and create greater efficiencies.



Provided customers with data necessary to secure PPP funding.



Released Cost of Schedule reporting and other key features to improve cash flow management.

For more information on the HotelTechAwards visit: https://hoteltechreport.com/news/2021-hta-pr

About Hotel Effectiveness®

Hotel Effectiveness® is the only complete labor management system designed exclusively for hotels and hotel management companies. Hotel Effectiveness® helps more than 5,000 hotels across more than 70 hotel brands achieve rapid return on investment through matching employee schedules with customer demand. From economy hotels to large convention hotels and luxury resorts, the solution is a fit for all types of properties. To learn more about PerfectLabor™ and the rest of the company's profit-boosting technologies, visit Hoteleffectiveness.com.

About Hotel Tech Report

Hotel Tech Report is the world's largest online community for technology insights and digital transformation strategies in the massive hotel industry. Our mission is to arm hotel owners and managers with the tools they need to leverage modern digital technologies and solve real-world business problems. Everything that we do is built upon a foundation of trust and transparency provided by authentic verified peer and expert reviews. Each month we help nearly 100,000 hoteliers learn about technology solutions and strategies that make their properties more efficient and solve their most pressing business problems.

SOURCE Hotel Effectiveness

