Hotel EffectivenessⓇ Partners with Interstate Hotels & Resorts for Labor Management Solutions

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel EffectivenessⓇ, the leading provider of labor management software for the hotel industry, announces it has partnered with Interstate Hotels & Resorts , the world's leading third-party hotel management company, to deliver labor optimization solutions to its nearly 400 hotels in the United States. After a record growth year in 2018, the addition of Interstate's managed portfolio underscores the importance of labor management in the current economic environment.

"Interstate invests in innovative products to deliver value to our hotel owners," said Pete Sams, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' Executive Vice President of Operations. "Our Leading Edge Labor Leadership platform, powered by Hotel EffectivenessⓇ, provides new solutions that address the largest expense item at any hotel, ensuring our hotels operate at peak efficiency."

A well-run labor management system can reduce operating costs, leading directly to significant gains in NOI without sacrificing the quality and service that today's hotel guests require.

"After a successful pilot program with 50 hotels last year, we've recently launched to all of our U.S. hotels," said Sams. "With labor wages growing at a faster pace than revenues in many U.S. markets, we're using technology to eliminate wasteful scheduling and increase labor efficiency."

Payroll and related expenses are the largest component of any hotel's cost structure, and most hotels do not take advantage of the efficiencies created by technology. Hotel Effectiveness automates the creation and management of business-driven labor staffing rules and the resulting scheduling plans used by every operating department in a hotel. The results reduce labor costs without sacrificing quality and guest satisfaction.

"Hotel EffectivenessⓇ offers easy-to-use, cloud-based technologies to save hotels hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Del Ross, Chief Revenue Officer at Hotel Effectiveness. "While every hotel struggles with rising labor costs, most don't realize that technology can actually reduce labor costs and operational complexity. Interstate Hotels & Resorts has always been at the forefront of leveraging technology for RevPAR, GOPPAR and operating income improvement and now will include our service as a central part of its offering to its clients and owners."

About Hotel EffectivenessⓇ

Hotel EffectivenessⓇ is the only complete labor management system designed exclusively for hotels and hotel management companies. Hotel EffectivenessⓇ helps more than 3,000 hotels across more than 70 hotel brands achieve rapid return on investment through matching employee schedules with customer demand. From economy hotels to large convention hotels and luxury resorts, the solution is a fit for all types of properties. To learn more about Hotel EffectivenessⓇ, visit hoteleffectiveness.com.

About Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is a leading, global third-party hotel management company, operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 605 properties in 15 countries inclusive of a committed pipeline of hotels under construction or development around the world. The company's experienced operators, industry-leading platforms and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com . Connect with Interstate Hotels & Resorts on Facebook and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Hotel Effectiveness