Hotel EffectivenessⓇ Wins ALIS Tech Challenge and Named Hottest Technology in 2020

Rob Torres, managing director of Google Travel and host of this year's ALIS Tech Challenge, highlighted two Hotel Effectiveness product offerings. PerfectLabor™, the only complete labor management system designed exclusively for hotels and hotel management companies, and MyHotelTeam ® , the new mobile app for hotel employees which provides instant access to schedules, shift changes, time off requests and other critical staff communications.

"Winning this year's ALIS Tech Challenge is not only a testament to our innovative tech solutions but a reminder that rising labor costs and high turnover rates continue to trouble hotel owners and operators," said Mike Martin, Hotel Effectiveness' co-founder and CEO. "We're honored to be recognized by the panel of judges as the leaders in hotel technology with the strongest tools to solve these critical business issues."

It's clear Hotel Effectiveness, an Atlanta-based company, is making major waves and has an impact on the hospitality industry. Earlier this year they were also honored as the #1 Labor Management Software and one of the Top 10 Best Places to Work by Hotel Tech Report.

"It was an honor to share the stage with some of the biggest and most innovative technology companies in our industry at the 2020 ALIS conference," said Del Ross, Chief Revenue Officer at Hotel Effectiveness and the presenting executive at this year's Tech Challenge. "Helping operators and owners achieve profit targets with our market-leading, easy-to-use labor management system is our passion. Being recognized by top hotel executives as the best technology for the year is an incredible endorsement."

About Hotel EffectivenessⓇ

Hotel EffectivenessⓇ is the only complete labor management system designed exclusively for hotels and hotel management companies. Hotel EffectivenessⓇ helps more than 4,000 hotels across more than 70 hotel brands achieve rapid return on investment through matching employee schedules with customer demand. From economy hotels to large convention hotels and luxury resorts, the solution is a fit for all types of properties. To learn more about PerfectLabor™ and the rest of the company's profit-boosting technologies, visit hoteleffectiveness.com.

