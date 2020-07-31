Hotel Elcient Osaka to Open in Sonezaki, Osaka, in Summer 2020

OSAKA, Japan, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Elcient Osaka will open in Sonezaki, Osaka, on August 1, 2020. It is accessible directly from KIX Airport to JR Osaka Station, which is within walking distance. In addition, it has great access to Kyoto, Nara, Kobe and Wakayama, making it an ideal location for visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites and tourist attractions. The Sonezaki area is famous as a vibrant "gourmet town" that symbolizes Osaka where local foodies come to eat.

(Photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202007222329?p=images)

There are diverse sightseeing and entertainment places to enjoy the perfect mixture of modern pop culture and ancient spirituality. Experience traditional performing arts such as Ningyo Joruri, Rakugo, Kabuki and Noh.

Upon leaving the hotel, guests will find Tsuyu no Tenjinjya or Ohatsutenjin, a very popular spiritual spot that has a history of over 1,300 years. Tsuyu no Tenjinjya is the stage of "Sonezaki Shinju (Double Suicide of Sonezaki)," a representative pure love story (true story), which has been continuing since the Edo period. Guests can rejuvenate their mind and body at the shrine.

All experiences here will satisfy the senses and keep guests entertained, prompting them to want more.

Kazuya Shintani, General Manager of Hotel Elcient Osaka, commented: "We appreciate healthcare workers, local communities, and governments everywhere who face the difficult challenge of responding to COVID-19, working on the front lines to contain it. We will not be able to open Hotel Elcient Osaka without them. We will remain vigilant on the COVID-19 situation and take appropriate steps. Precautions are in place to ensure a healthy stay for our guests."

About Hotel Elcient

Hotel Elcient is located in Kyoto and Hotel Elcient Osaka due to open in Sonezaki is the second Elcient brand hotel. Based on the concept of "Exploring the local beauty of the area with ELCIENT," Hotel Elcient offers hospitality and service to help guests experience and love the beauty of "Sonezaki." Hotel Elcient Kyoto features 562 Japanese-style guest rooms while Hotel Elcient Osaka features 253 stylish, earth-colored rooms. Both have a large bath with a sauna. Hotel Elcient is within walking distance from main stations, a perfect location for both leisure and business.

Hotel Elcient Osaka/Kyoto: https://www.elcient.com/en/

Promotion Video (YouTube): https://bit.ly/39ip0M8

SOURCE Hotel Elcient Osaka

Related Links

https://www.elcient.com

