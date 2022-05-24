HOTEL ELEO Kicks Off MVP Football Experience for Select 2022 Games

MVP Football Experience Available for Home Games on Sept. 3, Oct. 15 or Nov. 12

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida will kick-off the ELEO MVP Football Experience in Fall 2022 for select Gator football home games. Hotel ELEO guests attending the Sept. 3, Oct. 15 or Nov. 12 Gator football home games will enjoy complimentary access to an upscale tailgate tent located in front of the stadium. The ELEO MVP Tailgate Tent will welcome hotel guests to relax, enjoy refreshments and light bites before the games in a spacious tent complete with TVs to watch the pre-game coverage. For more information or to book a stay, contact Hotel ELEO at 352-565-3536 or visit HotelELEO.com.

Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida

The ELEO MVP Tailgate Tent features complimentary food and beverages, games, TVs for pregame shows and opportunities to win prizes. Access to the MVP Tailgate Tent is only available to hotel guests who book a two-night stay for select home games. The special perk is available for the following UF home games, which are held on Saturdays in Gainesville at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium:

The ELEO MVP Tailgate Experience is available at the following 2022 Football Games:

Sept. 3 — Utah Utes vs UF Gators

— Utah Utes vs UF Gators Oct. 15 — LSU Tigers vs UF Gators

— LSU Tigers vs UF Gators Nov. 12 — South Carolina Gamecocks vs UF Gators

Located just 1 mile from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Hotel ELEO offers 173 rooms, including 20 suites. Guest rooms feature luxury linens, a Dohm® Natural Sound Machine, QI wireless phone charger, two televisions, L'Occitane en Provence bath amenities, a N'espresso coffee machine and mini-fridge. The hotel is home to the celebrated Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, which offers hand-crafted cocktails, contemporary American dishes, and indoor and outdoor seating overlooking Rush Lake.

For more information on Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida and to make reservations, visit HotelEleo.com or call 1-352-565-3536.

About Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida

Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida, a 173-room boutique hotel, is located in Gainesville, Florida. The hotel is home to Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, offers flexible meeting and event space, features top-of-the-line equipment in the fitness studio. The hotel is in walking distance to restaurants, galleries, theaters, stadiums on the University of Florida campus and UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center.

About the University of Florida

The University of Florida's mission is to prepare our students to lead and influence the next generation and beyond for economic, cultural and societal benefit. Recognized as among the top 5 public universities by U.S. News & World Report, UF is one of the nation's largest public universities, and is the only member of the Association of American Universities in Florida. Teaching, research and scholarship, and service span all of the UF's academic disciplines and represent its commitment to be a premier university that the state, nation and world look to for leadership. www.ufl.edu.

About UF Health

With main campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville, UF Health includes six health colleges, 10 research centers and institutes, 10 hospitals, including two teaching hospitals and five specialty hospitals, and a host of physician medical practices and outpatient services throughout North Central and Northeast Florida. Our mission is to promote health through outstanding and high-quality patient care, innovative and rigorous education in the health professions and biomedical sciences, and high-impact research across the spectrum of basic, translational and clinical investigation. To learn more, visit www.UFHealth.org.

