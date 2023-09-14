Hotel Emporium and For All Folks Join Forces to Craft a Luxurious Unisex Line of Amenities

Strategic collaboration embodies collective focus on providing guests the ultimate user experience in skincare and fragrance

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Emporium , the leading direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities, proudly announces its partnership with For All Folks, a trailblazer in eco-friendly, vegan hair and body care marked by its focus on offering products that marry nature and science and appeal to all genders, offering value to each and every user.

Furthermore, with formulations that set new standards for efficacy and environmental consciousness in the hospitality sector, this collaboration nods to the increasing user desire to play an active part in helping the planet.

The product lineup includes:

Face and body bar soap

Body wash

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body Lotion

The collection also features an enchanting array of all-natural unisex fragrances, crafted using various essential oils. Scents include captivating notes of bergamot, orange and cedarwood; the invigorating blend of rosemary, basil and peppermint; the rich fusion of patchouli and sandalwood; and the alluring harmony of ginger and vetiver.

"We have long since been very strategic about our partnerships, making it a priority to work with companies that have the same goal, the same mission – to give users the most valuable, unforgettable experience, and one that translates to all individuals," said Andy De Silva, CEO of Hotel Emporium. "As a brand born and raised in Mexico, For All Folks presents a global opportunity to provide an exceptional experience for even more users, which we find inspiring."

About Hotel Emporium:

Since 2003, Hotel Emporium has been a trusted direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities. Their goal has always been to provide quality and service that customers can trust. As a minority and family-owned company, they pride themselves on their passion for delivering luxurious and sophisticated products, attentive customer care, and unmatched pricing. As part of their commitment to preserving the planet for future generations, they have developed eco-friendly amenities collections. From essential to luxurious, they specialize in providing products that meet guests' needs.

