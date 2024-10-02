Hotel Emporium CEO Recognized at Inaugural World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards

Andy de Silva Receives Prestigious World's Leading Sustainability Leader of Tomorrow 2024 Award

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Emporium, the leading direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities, is proud to announce that its Co-Founder and CEO, Andy de Silva, has been honored with the prestigious 'World's Leading Sustainability Leader of Tomorrow 2024' award at the inaugural World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards.

Launched at COP28, the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards celebrates organizations that prioritize sustainability and environmental stewardship beyond traditional tourism services. The victory recognizes the company's role in accelerating change and impact in sustainable travel and tourism, including its pioneering efforts to implement eco-friendly practices, promote cultural preservation and foster responsible travel experiences.

Under Andy de Silva's leadership, Hotel Emporium has grown from humble beginnings to a global industry leader. Founded in 2003, the company now services over 20,000 hotels worldwide and operates in over 40 countries. The company's eco-friendly amenities collections, which emphasize sustainability without compromising on luxury or quality, are a testament to Andy's forward-thinking vision for the hospitality industry.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized for our sustainable efforts. Hotel Emporium began in my garage with my uncle Lalith James in 1999 and was incorporated in 2003. Over two decades later, we have grown into a leader in premium hotel amenities, thanks to the trust and support of our clients and partners worldwide," said Andy De Silva, CEO and Co-founder at Hotel Emporium. "Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to continuing our efforts in protecting our planet while offering unique and responsible travel experiences."

Hotel Emporium's commitment to sustainability is deeply rooted in its family-owned values. The company's dedication to protecting the planet for future generations has driven its development of innovative, eco-friendly products, including the LiquiFill system and ECO POD. LiquiFill, an advanced machine designed to refill bath liquid dispensers efficiently, drastically reduces plastic waste while lowering labor costs. ECO POD, an industry pioneer, combats single-use plastic pollution and contamination issues, offering a compostable, zero-plastic, easy-to-use alternative.

This year's WSTHA program featured 21 categories developed with input from the esteemed WSTHA Advisory Board of academic and industry leaders to reflect the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and net positive framework of People, Planet, Place, Prosperity and Partnerships. All entries were assessed by Sustainable Business students from Nova Business School, with the shortlist of nominees approved by the WSTHA Advisory Board before opening to a public vote. Industry professionals, the media, and the general public were eligible to vote during the 7-week window. The recipient with the most votes is declared the winner of their respective category.

As the hospitality industry faces mounting pressure to adopt eco-friendly, innovative needs, this recognition underscores Hotel Emporium's contributions to the fight against pollution and unsustainable practices.

For more information about Hotel Emporium and its current initiatives, visit https://hotelemporium.com/.

About Hotel Emporium

Since 2003, Hotel Emporium has been a trusted direct manufacturer of premium hotel amenities with a mission to improve hotel operations and the overall guest experience. Their goal has always been to provide quality and service that customers can trust. As a minority and family-owned company, they pride themselves on their passion for delivering luxurious and sophisticated products, attentive customer care, and unmatched pricing. As part of their commitment to preserving the planet for future generations, they have developed eco-friendly amenities collections and other hotel supplies that help hoteliers meet their ESG goals. From essential to luxurious, they specialize in providing products that meet guests' needs.

About World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards Launched in 2023 at COP28 in Dubai, the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards serves to recognize, celebrate, and share the stories of individuals and organizations that are accelerating change and making an impactful contribution in sustainable travel and tourism. WSTHA is the sister event of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 31st anniversary.

