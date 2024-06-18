Collaboration results in an eau parfumée guest collection, capturing both the refreshing and the serene, rich with a variety of assortments and products

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Emporium, the leading direct manufacturer of premium, sustainable hotel amenities, today announces a partnership with Bulgari®, the Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1884 and known for its jewelry, watches, fragrances, accessories and leather goods. Together, the two companies are collaborating on an eau parfumée guest collection, a unification that marks Hotel Emporium's official entry into the luxury hotel market, with exclusive distribution rights specifically in Canada and Hawaii.

Hotel Emporium Enters Luxury Hotel Market in Partnership with Italian Fashion House Bulgari®

The guest collection is notable in that it offers a dichotomy of scents that naturally elevate the amenities experience. Eau Parfumée Au Thé Vert is unique in its vitality and refreshing quality, featuring top notes of Italian bergamot, green pepper, heart notes of green tea, cardamom, dry down notes of beeswax and tonka bean. Eau Parfumée Au Thé Blanc evokes a sense of intimacy, comfort and serenity. Top notes include artemisia, white pepper, heart notes of white tea, ambrette, dry down notes of musk and woody amber.

Both scents are available in multiple assortments and sizes and feature products such as hand and body lotion, shampoo, conditioner, hand soap, shampoo and shower gel, milled and transparent soaps, oshibori, and travel-size fragrance.

Additionally, the collaboration between Hotel Emporium and Bulgari® includes the development of transversal ancillaries (face emulsion, after shave balm, hand cream and lip balm), as well as a single rack dispenser wall holder to hold amenities.

"Over the years, Hotel Emporium has developed high standards of quality and service which now, with this partnership, cater to the luxury industry," said Andy De Silva, CEO of Hotel Emporium. "We're happy to mark our entry into this industry with a brand like Bulgari®."

